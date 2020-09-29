Donald Francis Lampmon

Nov. 16, 1945 - Sept. 27, 2020

ARGYLE - Donald Francis Lampmon, 74, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born November 16, 1945 to the late Francis and Dorothy (Harper) Lampmon.

On June 28, 1981, married the love of his life Donna Barcomb in Schuylerville, NY.

He served in the Army and was a Vietnam Veteran.

Donald retired after 43 years at Hollingsworth & Vose in Clarks Mills.

He enjoyed hunting, watching sports, especially the Yankees and the Washington Redskins. Most of all, Donald enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Donald was predeceased by his brothers, Truman "Bud" Lampmon, Joseph Lampmon and infant sister, Grace Lampmon.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Donna, his children: Melissa Lampmon, Terry and Beth Doran, Wayne Doran, Linda and Andrew Lampmon, Victoria and Douglas Platt; his grandchildren: Lainey, Samantha and Tyler, Bradley, Zack, JoJo, Jeremy and Katie, Kristen and Kyle, Chelsea and Taylor, Kyra and Hunter, Dylan, Ian, Leah and Amanda; his adopted family: Gary and Shay Platt and their children: Timothy, Keeley, Alexandra, and along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours are from 3:00pm to 5:00pm on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. Due to the state's regulations, we can only have 40 people or less in the funeral home at a time. Masks and social distancing are required.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Donald's memory can be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, Ma 02241, or the Kidney Association, 104 West 40th Street, Suite 500, NY 10018.

Arrangements are in the care M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To View Donald's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.