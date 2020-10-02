Donald Francis Lampmon

ARGYLE - Donald Francis Lampmon, 74, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Calling hours are from 3:00pm to 5:00pm on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. Due to the state's regulations, we can only have 40 people or less in the funeral home at a time. Masks and social distancing are required.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Donald's memory can be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, Ma 02241, or the Kidney Association, 104 West 40th Street, Suite 500, NY 10018.

Arrangements are in the care M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To View Donald's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.