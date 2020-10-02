Menu
Donald Francis Lampmon

ARGYLE - Donald Francis Lampmon, 74, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Calling hours are from 3:00pm to 5:00pm on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. Due to the state's regulations, we can only have 40 people or less in the funeral home at a time. Masks and social distancing are required.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Donald's memory can be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, Ma 02241, or the Kidney Association, 104 West 40th Street, Suite 500, NY 10018.

Arrangements are in the care M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To View Donald's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 2, 2020.
If I could bring you back I would , you were taken to soon , I love you and Ill miss you Pete, soar high with the angels , Love Rie and Lee
Marie Catone
October 1, 2020
All of us at H&V are so sorry to learn of Dons passing. He was a great colleague, leader and friend. We were fortunate to have him with us for 43 years. A fine man. Condolences and best wishes to his family.
Val Hollingsworth
September 30, 2020
Greatest man Ive ever known tought me right from wrong and made me the man I am today for he was my father
Terry Doran
September 29, 2020
Sending prayers for the family, he was a wonderful person and I am sure he will be missed very much.
Judy Warrenfeltz
September 29, 2020
Im so sorry for the loss of Don. We all thought the world of him. He was truly an amazing Man and will be missed dearly.
Patricia Barrett
September 29, 2020
Laura H Potter
September 29, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss
Colleen and bob fleeman
September 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Mary Gillis
September 29, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Melissa an Lainey .Prayers for you an your family .
Ruth Hart
September 29, 2020