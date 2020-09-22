Donald P. Pratt

May 29, 1944 - Sept. 17, 2020

BOLTON LANDING - Donald P. Pratt, 76 died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness.

Born May 29, 1944 in the town of Bolton, he was the son of the late Arthur and Mary (Daigle) Pratt.

Don served from 1962 to 1967 in the United States Marine Corps and was proud of his service. During his high school years, he was a basketball star for the Bolton Central School. Don was a true son of the Adirondacks, he was an avid outdoorsman with a deep respect for nature. He was a skilled hunter and fisherman (especially ice fishing), maple syrup master, grilled and smoked meats extraordinaire. He was also a real green thumb gardener.

He was a former chef, logger and retired from the Town of Bolton Highway Department. He was always a family provider, even in the hardest of times. He will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Brenda Mae (Bolton) Pratt, whom he married on June 16, 1964 of Bolton Landing; his four children: Michael (Amy) Pratt of Floral City, Florida, Michelle (Wes Major) Pratt of Hadley, Rebecca (Matt) Coon of Bolton Landing, Shane (Laura) Pratt of Saratoga; five grandchildren: Rachael Pratt, Hannah Pratt, Phillip Davidsen, Matthew Coon, Amber Pratt, several great-grandchildren and his furry friend Star.

At Don's request there will be no services or calling hours.

Memorials in Don's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the charity of one's choice.

