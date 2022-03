Donald J. Singleton

July 10, 1944 - March 17, 2022

HUDSON FALLS - Donald J. Singleton, born July 10, 1944 passed unexpectedly on March 17, 2022. He is survived by his three children: Don, Danna, and Amber as well as sister, Theresa; brother, Richard; along with grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

Services will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.