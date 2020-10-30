Donald W. Ely

Aug. 20, 1941 - Oct. 22, 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY - Donald W. Ely, 79, passed on Thursday, Oct. 22, 200, due to complications from Parkinson's disease. Donald was born August 20, 1941 to the late Walter and Helen Ely. He attended Granville, NY and Schuylerville, NY schools. Donald then joined the Air Force and was stationed in Germany, where he worked on cracking codes. He was in active duty for four years and Air Force Reserves for 20 years.

Donald held many jobs in the course of his life, early on working at G.E. in the Fort Edward plant. He became a member of the Saratoga Springs City Police Department, serving 31 years, as a sergeant in his later years.

Later he met Marilyn Kletter, to whom he was engaged at the time of his passing. Donald is also survived by his brother, Richard Ely of Granville and his companion Barbara Kiazza; and his sisters: Carol King of Moreau and Kay Ely of Moreau. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews who affectionately referred to him as "Uncle Donnie!" and his very close friend (who was on the police force with him) Bob Gratton.

Don had many hobbies and some of the things he enjoyed were: riding his Harley motorcycle, driving his convertible cars, cruises, restaurants, poker with his buds at the senior center on Fridays, and being a Floridian part of the year!

Don fought the good fight with Parkinson's for 11 years doing his best to navigate its challenges and live the good life. Tai chi, swimming, boxing, and dancing for Parkinson's were some of his activities to try and stave off the progression of the disease and have fun also.

A private funeral service was held at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, where his many years of service to the community of Saratoga Springs and his country, where he served with dedication and honor, were acknowledged in a beautiful and inspiring service.

A special thank you goes out to Dr. Dawson and Dr. Sooriabalan of Saratoga Hospital, the RNs and the assistant nurses who cared for him for his two and a half week stay on D-2, where he received the absolute best of care. Also a special thank you to his aide, Alicia Terry, who in the last days of his life provided him with comfort care and pain-free quality of life, a true angel.

Donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation in loving memory of Don, or to the New York/Columbia Hospital in New York City (formerly Columbia/Presbyterian) movement disorders/neurology department.

Don was greatly loved and admired by all who knew him, and he will be very missed. Rest in peace, to a beautiful soul.