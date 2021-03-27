Donita L. (Wiley) Madison

Sept. 26, 1961 - Mar. 24, 2021

CORINTH – Donita L. (Wiley) Madison, 59, of Gabriel Road, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her home.

Born on Sept. 26, 1961 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late MaryLou (Butler) Wiley. She was raised by her maternal grandparents, the late Walter and Cory Butler.

Donita graduated from Corinth High School in 1979 and then graduated from Adirondack Community College with a Degree in Nursing.

She married Thomas Madison on July 3, 1989 and the couple has resided in Corinth for many years.

Donita was first employed at the International Paper Co. in Corinth for over 20 years and then was employed as a registered nurse for many years at Glens Falls Center, formerly The Stanton. She loved being a nurse and working with her fellow staff members and enjoyed her interaction with the residents at The Stanton.

She enjoyed working, crocheting, cross-stitching, gardening, working in her yard, and going to garage sales. She also loved spending time with her family.

Besides her mother and her maternal grandparents, she was also predeceased by her father, Donald Wiley; one granddaughter, Gracelynn Marie Madison; one brother-in-law, Todd Madison and one nephew, Joseph Perry.

Survivors besides her loving husband of 31 years, Thomas Madison of Corinth; two children: Thomas T. Madison of Corinth and Jordan Madison (Mike Perrone) of Queensbury; two sisters: Corinne Wiley (Bruce Lanphear) of Queensbury and Pauline DeMarsh (Todd) of Lake Luzerne; Tom's siblings: Terry, Tim, Colleen, Corey, Teddy, and Chrissy; her father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Sherry Madison of Queensbury; two special uncles: Howard and Raymond Butler of Corinth; and many special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank the first responders at the Town of Corinth EMS for their quick response and professionalism and also to our friends, family and Donita's co-workers for all the prayers and kind words of support during our time of need.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations in Donita's memory to one of her favorite causes – by donating blood to the American Red Cross.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.