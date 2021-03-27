Menu
Donita L. Madison
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
7 Sherman Ave
Corinth, NY

Donita L. (Wiley) Madison

Sept. 26, 1961 - Mar. 24, 2021

CORINTH – Donita L. (Wiley) Madison, 59, of Gabriel Road, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her home.

Born on Sept. 26, 1961 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late MaryLou (Butler) Wiley. She was raised by her maternal grandparents, the late Walter and Cory Butler.

Donita graduated from Corinth High School in 1979 and then graduated from Adirondack Community College with a Degree in Nursing.

She married Thomas Madison on July 3, 1989 and the couple has resided in Corinth for many years.

Donita was first employed at the International Paper Co. in Corinth for over 20 years and then was employed as a registered nurse for many years at Glens Falls Center, formerly The Stanton. She loved being a nurse and working with her fellow staff members and enjoyed her interaction with the residents at The Stanton.

She enjoyed working, crocheting, cross-stitching, gardening, working in her yard, and going to garage sales. She also loved spending time with her family.

Besides her mother and her maternal grandparents, she was also predeceased by her father, Donald Wiley; one granddaughter, Gracelynn Marie Madison; one brother-in-law, Todd Madison and one nephew, Joseph Perry.

Survivors besides her loving husband of 31 years, Thomas Madison of Corinth; two children: Thomas T. Madison of Corinth and Jordan Madison (Mike Perrone) of Queensbury; two sisters: Corinne Wiley (Bruce Lanphear) of Queensbury and Pauline DeMarsh (Todd) of Lake Luzerne; Tom's siblings: Terry, Tim, Colleen, Corey, Teddy, and Chrissy; her father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Sherry Madison of Queensbury; two special uncles: Howard and Raymond Butler of Corinth; and many special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank the first responders at the Town of Corinth EMS for their quick response and professionalism and also to our friends, family and Donita's co-workers for all the prayers and kind words of support during our time of need.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations in Donita's memory to one of her favorite causes – by donating blood to the American Red Cross.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 27, 2021.
Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. May Donita's memory be a blessing. Thank you for encouraging others to give the gift of life by donating blood, what a beautiful tribute. With sympathy, Kevin Coffey Regional CEO of the American Red Cross of Eastern New York
Kevin Coffey
March 31, 2021
You kept me from dying. You were a nurse above and beyond the call of duty. God bless you and keep you.
Frankie Lobner
March 27, 2021
Donita was a wonderful nurse and friend we worked together at glens falls center. I will definitely miss her and my prayers go out to the family
Lisa
March 27, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. May you find peace and love in the arms of those gone before you Donita.
Annette Straight
March 27, 2021
I remember working with Donita at Saratoga Hospital; first we were coworkers, then we became friends. She worked all throughout going to school for her RN; a daunting task indeed. Through it all, she did it with a grace and motivation rarely seen. Add in being a mom and possessing a playful, fun-loving spirit then you know Donita. Bonfires were a specialty at the family home. Though I did not become as familiar with her family as I did with her, I grieve for your loss.
Amy Ratti RN
March 27, 2021
