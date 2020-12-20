Menu
Donna Marie Killmeier
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Donna Marie Killmeier

June 6, 1938 - Dec. 12, 2020

WEST FORT ANN - Donna Marie Killmeier of West Fort Ann, passed away December 12, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital after a brief but courageous battle against cancer. Donna was born in Watertown June 6, 1938, and was the daughter of Leo R. and Nora V. Traynor.

After graduating from Watertown High School she went to work at the House of the Good Samaritan Hospital in Watertown where she met her husband.

She married her best friend's brother, Lance E. Killmeier, the love of her life, August 23, 1958 at Asbury Methodist Church of Watertown. She enjoyed raising her family for 62 years as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many.

Donna was very active in her community; she was a member of the West Fort Ann United Methodist Church since 1965, and a Charter Member of the West Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary.

Donna loved working in her flower and vegetable gardens, spending time with her feisty cat Marley, and vacationing with her husband in Bahia Honda. She was well known among family and friends as "the best apple pie baker." She loved celebrating holidays with her family and was notorious for her homemade Halloween costumes and energetic Christmas and Easter games.

In addition to her parents, Donna was predeceased by her brothers, Samuel Leo and Sam Jefferson, as well as her granddaughter, Chelsea Donna Marie Coutant.

Donna aka "Gramma K" will live on forever in the hearts and memories of her family; husband, Lance E. Killmeier; brother and sister-in-law, William "Bill" and Nancy Traynor; daughters: Gradie E. Killmeier (Judy), Denise Amanda Connor (Joel), Heidi Lane Harris (Larry), and Heather Elissa Harrison (Aram); grandchildren: Holly Coutant (Bret), Megan Festa (Tommy), Natalie Fawcett (Gavan), Amanda Kerbein (Miles), Joelle Connor (Jedd), Hunter Connor, Emelie Felt (Jonathan), Garrett Harris (Kendra), and Lauren Harrison (Brendon); as well as great-grandchildren: David, Chloe, Jaiden, Theresa, Kealey, Hannah, Talia, Sophi, Olivia, Emma, Jaxson, and Theo; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will take place in the spring (at a later date to be announced) at Killmeiers Descendant's Rest in West Fort Ann. The graveside ceremony will appear in a future edition of the Post Star. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the West Fort Ann United Methodist Church's "We Care Fund" via mail at 34 Deer Pond Way, Fort Ann, NY 12827 care of Joan Degener.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Donna had a smile that could light up a room and she used it often. The West Fort Ann community will miss her dearly.
Jack, John and Mark Butler
December 22, 2020
I heard many stories from Gradie and through them I can say the world lost a beautiful soul. My deepest condolences to the entire family.
Donna Ferguson
December 21, 2020
Donna was a wonderful lady we rented our first apartment from her and Lance.. she always spoke to me when she saw me even though it was more than 30 years ago.. ours prayers to her family
Jen Delzotto
December 20, 2020
We loved Donna and we love all of her family. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you all in the difficult days ahead.
George & Elsie Stec
December 20, 2020
Heidi, I am so sorry for the loss of your mother. I remember her from school and how kind she was. My prayer are for your strength during this difficult time.
Laurie McCarthy Ellithorpe
December 20, 2020
