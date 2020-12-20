Donna Marie Killmeier

June 6, 1938 - Dec. 12, 2020

WEST FORT ANN - Donna Marie Killmeier of West Fort Ann, passed away December 12, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital after a brief but courageous battle against cancer. Donna was born in Watertown June 6, 1938, and was the daughter of Leo R. and Nora V. Traynor.

After graduating from Watertown High School she went to work at the House of the Good Samaritan Hospital in Watertown where she met her husband.

She married her best friend's brother, Lance E. Killmeier, the love of her life, August 23, 1958 at Asbury Methodist Church of Watertown. She enjoyed raising her family for 62 years as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many.

Donna was very active in her community; she was a member of the West Fort Ann United Methodist Church since 1965, and a Charter Member of the West Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary.

Donna loved working in her flower and vegetable gardens, spending time with her feisty cat Marley, and vacationing with her husband in Bahia Honda. She was well known among family and friends as "the best apple pie baker." She loved celebrating holidays with her family and was notorious for her homemade Halloween costumes and energetic Christmas and Easter games.

In addition to her parents, Donna was predeceased by her brothers, Samuel Leo and Sam Jefferson, as well as her granddaughter, Chelsea Donna Marie Coutant.

Donna aka "Gramma K" will live on forever in the hearts and memories of her family; husband, Lance E. Killmeier; brother and sister-in-law, William "Bill" and Nancy Traynor; daughters: Gradie E. Killmeier (Judy), Denise Amanda Connor (Joel), Heidi Lane Harris (Larry), and Heather Elissa Harrison (Aram); grandchildren: Holly Coutant (Bret), Megan Festa (Tommy), Natalie Fawcett (Gavan), Amanda Kerbein (Miles), Joelle Connor (Jedd), Hunter Connor, Emelie Felt (Jonathan), Garrett Harris (Kendra), and Lauren Harrison (Brendon); as well as great-grandchildren: David, Chloe, Jaiden, Theresa, Kealey, Hannah, Talia, Sophi, Olivia, Emma, Jaxson, and Theo; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will take place in the spring (at a later date to be announced) at Killmeiers Descendant's Rest in West Fort Ann. The graveside ceremony will appear in a future edition of the Post Star. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the West Fort Ann United Methodist Church's "We Care Fund" via mail at 34 Deer Pond Way, Fort Ann, NY 12827 care of Joan Degener.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.