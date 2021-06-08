Menu
Donna Warner
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Donna Warner

April 20, 1963 - June 1, 2021

QUEENSBURY- Donna Warner, 58, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on the evening of June 1, 2021, after a brave six month battle with glioblastoma.

Born on April 20, 1963, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Pauline (Wescott) Baker and the late Donovan Baker.

Donna enjoyed her trips to the Saratoga Casino when she could sneak away. She enjoyed her time spent with her grandson Lucas, both in Virginia and when he visited New York. She could be found in the stands at many of her granddaughters' sporting events, always there to cheer them and their teams on and offer a few dollars for the concession stands. Donna took pride in helping others, whether it was by making a basket of goodies out of her couponing stockpile for someone going through a rough time or donating items or time to help with her granddaughters' fundraisers. She was a hard worker and made many friends throughout the years that would speak of her strong work ethic.

Donna was predeceased by her father Donovan. Left to cherish her memory are her companion of 34 years, Randy Pasco; her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Nicole Warner of VA; her daughter, Brandi Warner of Queensbury; her grandchildren: Andraya Warner-Davis and Kaliyah Davis of Queensbury and Lucas Warner of VA; her mother, Pauline Baker of Queensbury; her mother-in-law, Barb Jones of Queensbury; her brothers: John Baker of Queensbury, Irving (Crystal) Baker of Queensbury, Jason Baker of Queensbury, and Chuck Wescott; along with several nieces, nephews; and good friends.

Calling hours are scheduled from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Donations may be made in her honor to Queensbury High School's Power of Pink Campaign for The Side-Out Foundation, a cause she was proud to support with her granddaughters' volleyball team, online at giving.side-out.org/campaigns/17337.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Oh, my goodness...all of the kids are grown-----I've known Donna as a baby and little girl....And oh, she looks just like Aunt Carol...her dad's sister.......Precious and pretty. Why do we loose track of each other and only at a time like this do we get to know each other. Pauline, You have been one blessed and honored mother. I love you Pauline-----Uncle Don was sleeping at Nana's while I was in labor for Amber....there at Mom's---and he kept asking if I was ok...."Don't go to sleep and have that baby here"...Maynard finally showed up and took me to the Hospital. I love these memories. Love and God's Blessings on you and all of your family. Ruthie.
Ruth Rounds Baker Wadsworth
Family
June 11, 2021
Raven, Jax, and Quinn
June 10, 2021
Donna my condolences ...I miss you already ...I've see you @ the store you'd have a smart comment or just hi how was your day? You always brightened up the day ...I seen you stop by @ your mom's wed say hi ...your gonna be deeply missed ...RIP also prayers for your family
Michael
Friend
June 9, 2021
Please accept my deepest condolences and heart felt prayers to the Warner family and friends. I have had the extreme privilege to work next to her son Michael over the past 17 years at the U.S. Capitol Police Hazardous Materials Team. If Michael received his humility and integrity from his mother, she will be sorely missed by so many.
Michae Farrell
Coworker
June 9, 2021
May your light continue to shine in my life.
Jacqueline Goodspeed
Friend
June 7, 2021
Donna, you are already missed. As I write this, a commercial came on it started out, " donna, " lol. I know you know how interesting I would find this. In a few days, you may pass the number of days I grieved for Michael Jackson. You are all ready missed. We met so many years and boy did life pass
by fast. As a young adult, just recently out on my own, you took me under your wing at Lums and showed me how to work hard. Thank you. At that time, very few black people grew up in this area. The moment you saw me sitting outside of Lums, you introduced yourself and that began a friendship. I was always impressed you never cared about my race and you and I shared many conversations about it. Thank you for being the kind soul that you were and still are. Until we meet again, do know you will be greatly missed by my family.
Jacqueline Goidspeed
Friend
June 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results