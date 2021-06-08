Donna Warner

April 20, 1963 - June 1, 2021

QUEENSBURY- Donna Warner, 58, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on the evening of June 1, 2021, after a brave six month battle with glioblastoma.

Born on April 20, 1963, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Pauline (Wescott) Baker and the late Donovan Baker.

Donna enjoyed her trips to the Saratoga Casino when she could sneak away. She enjoyed her time spent with her grandson Lucas, both in Virginia and when he visited New York. She could be found in the stands at many of her granddaughters' sporting events, always there to cheer them and their teams on and offer a few dollars for the concession stands. Donna took pride in helping others, whether it was by making a basket of goodies out of her couponing stockpile for someone going through a rough time or donating items or time to help with her granddaughters' fundraisers. She was a hard worker and made many friends throughout the years that would speak of her strong work ethic.

Donna was predeceased by her father Donovan. Left to cherish her memory are her companion of 34 years, Randy Pasco; her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Nicole Warner of VA; her daughter, Brandi Warner of Queensbury; her grandchildren: Andraya Warner-Davis and Kaliyah Davis of Queensbury and Lucas Warner of VA; her mother, Pauline Baker of Queensbury; her mother-in-law, Barb Jones of Queensbury; her brothers: John Baker of Queensbury, Irving (Crystal) Baker of Queensbury, Jason Baker of Queensbury, and Chuck Wescott; along with several nieces, nephews; and good friends.

Calling hours are scheduled from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Donations may be made in her honor to Queensbury High School's Power of Pink Campaign for The Side-Out Foundation, a cause she was proud to support with her granddaughters' volleyball team, online at giving.side-out.org/campaigns/17337.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.