Donna M. Williams
1947 - 2021
Donna M. Williams

Oct. 27, 1947 - Sept. 23, 2021

STONY CREEK - Donna M. Williams, 73, of Louis Waite Rd., passed away Thursday evening, September 23, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on October 27, 1947 in Ticonderoga, she was the daughter of the late Raymond A. and Etta E. (Fuller) Winchell.

Donna married Alfred W. Williams on June 28, 1975 in Putnam Station, NY.

She had been employed as the head housekeeper at 1000 Acres in Stony Creek for 30 years. She had also worked at Emerick's Emporium in Stony Creek.

Donna was known for her homemade raspberry jam. She had "adopted" several feral cats. She was active in the community activities and fund-raising dinners. She was a member of the Hudson Sacandaga V.F.W. Auxiliary, Hadley. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Raymond Winchell.

She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Alfred W. Williams; one son, Shea (Denise) Williams of Hadley; two grandchildren: Seamus Williams and Cayden Williams.

In keeping with Donna's wishes, there are no public calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

Burial will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna's memory may be directed to the Stony Creek Volunteer Fire Co. or your favorite charity.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
