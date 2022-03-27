Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris Coleman
FUNERAL HOME
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
741 Delaware Avenue
Delmar, NY

Doris Coleman

COLONIE - Doris Coleman, 78, passed away unexpectedly in March 11, 2022 at her home in Colonie. She was the daughter of the late Howard and Emily Juckett and is survived by her husband, Ronald Coleman.

Doris grew up on her family's farm in North Granville. She was a graduate of Granville High School and Albany Business College and was employed for many years at Blue Cross.

She enjoyed craft fairs, gardening, cats and vacationing in Maine. Doris was a kind and gracious person who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. the Meyers Funeral Home, 741 Delaware Ave., Delmar. A funeral service will be arranged for May in North Granville.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.