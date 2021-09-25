Doris R. Hughes

Aug. 25, 1920 - Sept. 23, 2021

HADLEY - Doris R. Hughes, 101, of Hughes rd., passed away Thursday evening, September 23, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born on August 25, 1920 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Yates W. and Helen (Farrar) Dietze. She attended schools in Watervliet, Corinth, Conklingville and graduated from Hadley Luzerne Central School.

She married William J. Hughes on June 10, 1940 at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Lake Luzerne. Mr. Hughes passed away on November 27, 1985.

Doris was a member of the Tri-Town Seniors as well as the Hadley Seniors. She attended St. Mary's Episcopal Church.

She enjoyed traveling with her family, quilting, jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, reading, knitting and crocheting.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Sandra J. Hughes, a son, John E. Hughes; two grandsons: Kent W. Hughes and John J. Hughes; two sisters: Beth King and Betty Hill.

Survivors include two sons: Thomas (June) Hughes of Hadley and William (Rita) Hughes of North Greenbush; a daughter-in-law, Judy Hughes of Hadley; one sister, Eula Sutliff of Hadley; nine grandchildren; many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Monday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. Facemasks will be required as per CDC guidelines for indoor gatherings.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Lynwood Cemetery, Hadley.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doris' memory may be directed to St. Mary's Church, PO Box 211, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846 or to the Rockwell Falls Ambulance Service, PO Box 558, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.

For online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.