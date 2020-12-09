Doris H. Patton

NORTH CREEK - Doris H. Patton passed away peacefully on Monday, December 7th at Montgomery Nursing Home in Montgomery, NY where she had been a resident since August. She was 78 years old.

Doris was born and raised in Akron, NY, the youngest of three children born to Floyd P. and Iva Cook Hitchcock. She graduated from Akron Central School in 1960 and attended a year at Roberts Weslyan College, majoring in business. She met Robert "Bob" Patton of Wevertown and they married on November 28, 1963 at the Akron Free Methodist Church. They resided in Akron for six months, moved to North Creek, and in 1966 they built a home in the hamlet of Sodom and raised two children, Mary Jo and Jon.

Doris was a secretary for a local real estate business in the early 1970s, played the organ in the Bakers Mills Weslyan Church, had a wallpapering/painting business in the early 1980s, and for twenty years was the Town of Johnsburg town historian. She liked to uncover local history, and many area families were blessed with her genealogy expertise. She was a genealogical sleuth, doing extensive research on the Hitchcock and Patton families. She enjoyed playing the piano both at home and at Calvary Bible Church where she was an active member. She also enjoyed nature, an occasional hike in the region, reading, gardening, sewing, painting, and home decorating. Her love and dedication as a wife and mother, her love for and communication with family, and her care and commitment to her circle of friends endeared her to us all.

She is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Robert L. Patton; she is survived by her daughter, Mary Jo Russell and her husband, Mark of Modena, NY; her son Jon R. Patton and his wife, Joy and her granddaughter, Katie Patchell, of Wurtsboro, NY; her brother Floyd Hitchcock, Jr. and his wife Vonnie, of Marshfield, WI; her brother Gerald Hitchcock and his wife Joyce, of Rochester, NY; her sister-in-law Kathryn Patton Schwedt and husband David, of Gowanda, NY; her sister-in-law Patricia Patton, of Cambridge, NY; as well as nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her parents, Floyd and Iva Hitchcock.

Visitation will be on Saturday December 12, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, and a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM at Calvary Bible Church, Wevertown. Burial will immediately follow at Bates Cemetery on Route 8 between Johnsburg and Bakers Mills.

If desired, friends and family may make memorial donations in her name to Calvary Bible Church, PO Box 33, Wevertown, NY 12886

