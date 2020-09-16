Dorothea J. Skellie

July 19, 1943 - Sept. 14, 2020

FORT EDWARD - Dorothea J. Skellie, 77, of Fort Edward, passed away on Sept. 14, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital after a long battle with kidney disease. She was born on July 19, 1943, the daughter of the late Robert and Jeanne Flewelling.

Dot enjoyed attending family gatherings and working on crafts and projects that brought joy to those she loved. She was an avid bowler for more than 50 years and made friends with all those she bowled with. She also enjoyed taking care of her dogs, Daisy and Gizmo.

Dot was a happy woman who would talk to anyone that she happened upon. She would become friends with anyone she met and had many stories to tell anyone who would listen, especially her great grandchildren, whom she loved and kept close to her.

In addition to her parents, Robert and Jeanne, Dot was predeceased by her brother, Robert Flewelling; her sister, Joanne (Sissy) Durkee; her husband, James Skellie Sr., and her niece, Nicole (Colie) Bernard.

Survivors include her four siblings, Jack (Rose) Flewelling, Deborah Blake, Kathy Fordrung and Pamela Harris; her four children, James (Cathy) Skellie, Jr., Jeanann (Keith) Hayes, Bobbie Wilder and Tammi Skellie; her seven grandchildren, Tifani Bartwitz, Amber Wilder, Bethani French, Joel Wilder, Jordyn Skellie, Justyne Skellie and Jacklyn Skellie; six great-grandchildren, Carson, Elijah, Luciana, Lincoln, Ava and Adalynn, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 40 people are allowed in the building at one time and masks are mandatory.

Arrangements are under the care of the Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady, NY 12304.