Menu
Search
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dorothy A. Lyman

HARTFORD -

Dorothy A. Lyman, 79, of County Route 17, was welcomed by her husband, at the gates of Heaven, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Post Star.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Post-Star on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.