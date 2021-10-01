Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Brownell
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021

Dorothy Brownell

May 20, 1932 - Feb. 16, 2021

LEESBURG, FL - Dorothy Brownell, 88, formerly of Greenwich, NY passed away February 16, 2021 in Leesburg, FL. Dorothy was born in Argyle, NY to Charles and Ada Bailey.

Dorothy graduated from Greenwich Central School in 1950.

Dorothy had worked for many business in Greenwich including Hudson Pulp and Paper, Bonus motors, and Greenwich Central School before becoming self-employed with her husband Richard Brownell. Together they owned The Greenwich Tire Center and Western Auto. After retiring she spent many years between NY and FL, settling in FL. Dorothy was active with the VFW Auxillary for many years and was a past President. Dorothy was also active in the Bottskill Baptist Chruch and was a Sunday school teacher.

Dorothy is predeceased by her husband Richard R. Brownell; daughters: Susan and Cynthia; siblings: Bob, Ed, Jeff, Charles, John, Ann; and special friend Marshall Crum.

Dorothy is survived by four siblings: Gene, Andy, Donnie and Donna; three sons: Richard, Ronald, Douglas; nine grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and many great- great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM in the Greenwich cemetery on County Road 52. All family and friends may attend with a gathering to follow.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
When is the funeral
Smokey greene
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results