Dorothy (Lemery) Crowley

Feb. 18, 1922 - Sept. 30, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – Dorothy (Lemery) Crowley, 99, of Crowley Road, passed away at her home on September 30, 2021.

Born on February 18, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Alice (Demers) Lemery.

Dorothy graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1940. Four years later, she married Joseph D. Crowley. He died on March 11, 1996, after 51 years of marriage.

Dorothy was past member of the Washington County Pony Association, where she was Treasurer for 25 years. Also, for several years, she worked with Hospice.

Her enjoyments included reading, traveling and going to basket raffles.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her five brothers: Buck, Harold, Whitey, Irving and Lester and her three sisters: Julia, Jane and Barbara and her grandson-in-law, Mark Orlosky.

Survivors include her two sons: David and James Crowley, Sr. of Hudson Falls; her two daughters: Jo-Ann Lindsay and her husband, James of Hudson Falls and Darlene Crowley of Stillwater, OK; her two grandsons: Daniel Lindsay and his companion, Becky Burgess and James Crowley and his companion, Mary Amodio; her three granddaughters: Colleen Orlosky of Queensbury, Erin Siaulnski and her husband, Steve of Argyle and Jennifer Barrett and her husband, Dusty of ID; her four great-granddaughters: Lindsay Crowley, Erica Siaulnski, Danika Lindsay and Annabelle Lindsay; one great grandson, Ryan Siaulnski; a sister, Lorraine Bigelow; and several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

The family wishes to thank her helpers over the past several year, Sheila, Joy, Mary and Jennifer, for the care and compassion they gave to Dorothy

There will be no calling hours.

Graveside Services will be private.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Catholic Charities, Broad Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204 or Open Door Soup Kitchen, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.