Dorothy L. Hommel

Nov. 26, 1929 - Dec. 12, 2020

CAMBRIDGE - Dorothy L. Hommel, 91, of Cambridge, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.

Born November 26, 1929 in Englewood, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Trygve and Anna (Thompson) Olsen.

Dorothy graduated from the Fort Lee Junior High School in Fort Lee, NJ.

Dorothy worked for Dr. Welling at the Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge until she retired. She also worked Tuesday nights at the Cambridge Valley Livestock handling the bookkeeping.

LPN certification from the Wayne Adult School of Practical Nursing

Dorothy was a member of the Coila Church where she played the piano and organ. She also assisted at other churches when needed.

Dorothy was proud to raise her children. She enjoyed making ceramics and teaching classes; in the 1970's she played piano for musicals at Cambridge Central School; when she lived in New Jersey, she consulted with film making.

She enjoyed gardening and quilting.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a sister and her husband, Lorraine and Richard Dawson; a brother and his wife, William and Helen Olsen.

Dorothy is survived by her children; Cindy (Mark) Davenstott of Smithville, OH, John (June) Hommel of Cambridge, NY Jeff (Lisa) Hommel of Cambridge, NY Caryn Zeh of Delmar, NY and Christi Hommel of Wilmington, NC. Dorothy is also survived by twelve grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main Street, Cambridge. A service will begin at 12 p.m. with Pastor Peter Bailey officiating.

Interment will be at Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge.

Memorial contributions to the Coila Church, 93 State Route 372, Cambridge, NY 12816 would be appreciated.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com