Dorothy B. Hunt
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mason Funeral Home
18 George St
Fort Ann, NY

Dorothy B. Hunt

Dec. 17, 1929 - Sep. 8, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Dorothy B. Hunt passed away at her beloved home on Glen Lake in Queensbury, NY, Tuesday September 8, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Dorothy was born December 17, 1929, the daughter of George and Blanche Burch. She grew up in Fort Ann, the eldest of seven siblings.

She retired from Continental Insurance in Glens Falls, NY, where she was employed as a premium auditor. She enjoyed boating, swimming and the lake life. Dorothy's home was always open to friends and family and she had a resounding impact on many.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Everett P. Hunt; and siblings: William Burch and Shirley Burch. She is survived by her daughter Brenda Stockman; and her grandsons: Kyle and Grant. Dorothy also leaves behind her sisters: Sandra Lufkin, Joyce Sumner; and brothers Duane Burch and Robert Burch.

Services will be at the Mason Funeral Home, 18 George Street, Fort Ann, NY. Calling hours are Tuesday September 14 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at noon.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Calling hours
11:00a.m.
Mason Funeral Home
18 George St, Fort Ann, NY
Sep
14
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Mason Funeral Home
18 George St, Fort Ann, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Mason Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Bob & Lainey Guay
September 14, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Pat Jeckel
Friend
September 13, 2021
