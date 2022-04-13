Dorothy Grace "Dot" Leppard

Jan. 29, 1933 - April 9, 2022

HUDSON FALLS – Dorothy Grace "Dot" Leppard, 89, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, April 9, 2022 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Born on January 29, 1933 in Glens Falls, Dot was a life-long area resident and one of 14 children of the late John W. and Geneva (LaFarr) Leppard.

Affectionately known to multiple generations of nieces and nephews as "Aunt Dottie", she was always available with a ready smile and caring heart to fill in wherever needed. Whether it was babysitting, caning, freezing, Dot gladly pitched in.

Dot enjoyed time with family and she enjoyed many activities. Among them were fishing, bowling, playing softball (she and her sisters made up their own team lol), and playing cards.

Dot took care of her mom for many years through multiple moves to different apartments, caring for her needs until her mom passed. In addition to caring for family, Dot was a communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church where she attended regularly until she was no longer able to get there.

"Aunt Dottie" will be greatly missed by many with her giving heart and infectious giggle being remembered by all.

She is predeceased by her parents and her 13 siblings and survived by several generations of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church on the Park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.

The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dot's name be made to Fort Hudson Nursing Home, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

