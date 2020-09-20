Menu
Dorothy Lois Middlebrook

Mar. 14, 1933 - Sept. 13, 2020

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Dorothy Lois Middlebrook of Melbourne, Florida has passed away.

Dorothy's life will be celebrated in a memorial service at Harbor City Baptist Church, 2711 North Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne, FL 32935, at 1 p.m. on Oct 10, 2020.

Dorothy was born in Glens Falls and moved to Florida in 1957. A wife to deceased Robert Middlebrook, she is survived by their children: Dori, Pamela, Kenny and wife, Lodivic; and deceased Benjamin Langworthy and their children, Benjamin Jr., Craig, Bradford and wife Cheri, Susan and husband Curtis, deceased Sharon, grand and great-grandchildren.

Daughter of deceased Myron and Maude Eldridge of Glens Falls, is survived by sister, Jeannie Campinell and brother, Donald Eldridge. brownliemaxwell.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Harbor City Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
