Dorothy Patricia Rock

WEST GLENS FALLS - Dorothy Patricia Rock, 93, of Sugarbush Road, went into the arms of the Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be sent to the CR Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.