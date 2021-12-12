Dorothy LaVonne Smith

June 13, 1927 - Dec. 8, 2021

Our dear Dorothy LaVonne Smith born June 13,1927; has moved onto the hope of salvation and resurrection in Jesus Christ on December 8, 2021. She was a faithful mother, wife, friend, aunt, sister, and daughter that lived a life of quiet faith and love. Dorothy was born to Nordeen and Nora Torgerson in Austin, Minnesota and was raised in Adams, Minnesota on the prairies of the Midwest. She was an adventurer at heart and after undergraduate work at her beloved Iowa State University, she interviewed and got a Home Economics Teaching position in Suffern, NY.

Once there she met the love of her life in the classroom next door Joe Smith; a handsome, confirmed bachelor and math and science teacher. Their marriage lasted 52 years and Dotty cared for Joe until the end of his Alzheimer's fight in 2002.

Dorothy always had her priorities straight. She loved her family and friends, God, and her Country. She also loved teaching students life skills like: cooking, sewing, and budgeting a household. She especially enjoyed teaching foreign foods and developing a working nursery school that utilized and trained students as teachers. After retirement Dotty and Joe loved to travel and became snowbirds for 15 years in Lakeland Florida and beautiful Glen Lake enjoying the best of both locations. They often made many stops to visit friends and family along the way.

Over the years, the Smith's were faithful church members in Suffern, NY and Ramsey, NJ Presbyterian, Lakeland and Glens Falls Presbyterian. Dotty received an honorary award for singing 50 years in choirs of these churches. She also enjoyed volunteering at GF Hospital. She was a cheerful greeter in the fourth floor waiting room but observed how people weren't social after the influence of smartphones. Being a person that loved talking to others this troubled her.

In the twilight years Dotty has loved watching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren grow and find their way in this world. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe; brothers: Vance and Roy Torgerson, Sr. and nephew, Brian Torgerson. She is survived by her children and their spouses: David and Kay Smith of Burlington, IN and Noreen and Ed Szmul of Queensbury, NY; grandchildren: Joseph (wife Nikki), Jacob and Kari Smith and Anthony and Nora Szmul and finally her great-grandchildren: Emberly, Easton and Ella Smith. Also she is survived by her nephews: Roy Torgerson, Jr. who resides in Heartland, Minnesota, Stuart and his wife, Cressie Torgerson of Minneapolis, MN, Jim and his wife ,MaryAnn Torgerson of Fountain Hills, Arizona; and niece, Candy Torgerson of Wilmington, North Carolina.

We are grateful to have been blessed with Dorothy for so long. She was an uncomplaining, joyful person, always with a listening ear, and infectious smile and laugh. She will be dearly missed.

The family asks in lieu of flowers; gifts be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls music fund. A celebration of life will be at the First Presbyterian Church at the family's convenience.

