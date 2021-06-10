Douglas J. Murphy

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Douglas J. Murphy, 82, of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours on Saturday, June 5, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at St. Michaels Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY, with the Rev. Guy A. Childs Pastor, officiating.

Rite of Committal will be conducted following the funeral mass at 12 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Saratoga, NY.