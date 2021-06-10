Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Douglas J. Murphy
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

Douglas J. Murphy

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Douglas J. Murphy, 82, of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours on Saturday, June 5, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at St. Michaels Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY, with the Rev. Guy A. Childs Pastor, officiating.

Rite of Committal will be conducted following the funeral mass at 12 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Saratoga, NY.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY
Jun
10
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Michaels Church
80 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls, NY
Jun
10
Committal
12:00p.m.
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
200 Duell Road, Saratoga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results