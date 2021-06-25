Menu
Dwight Coldwell
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc.
19 East Broadway
Salem, NY

Dwight Coldwell

Oct. 11, 1935 - June 23, 2021

SALEM - After a short illness, Dwight Coldwell, 85, passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Born October 11, 1935 in Mt. Kisco, NY, he was the son of the late Dwight Joseph and Louise (Hang) Coldwell.

Dwight had many interests in life. He was a skilled and talented carpenter, building many homes and lasting friendships along the way.

He enjoyed bowling for many years (the Cossayuna team), loved hosting and playing horseshoes with his many friends. He loved playing harmonica for the grandkids and dogs. Dwight crafted his hard cider recipe over the years to become a neighborhood favorite.

He loved all animals, especially his "boys" (those big steers in the field).

Dwight is survived by his wife, Arlene Tyler Coldwell; children: Art (Janice) Coldwell, Sandy (Brian) Adams and Linda (Rina) Coldwell; a brother and sister: Don (Alice) Coldwell and Laura Coldwell; grandchildren: Cassandra (George) Conety, David Adams, Kaitlyn (Frank) Coldwell and Meghan (Ethan) Coldwell; great grandchildren: Charlotte and Bo Conety; and many nieces and nephews.

At Dwight's request, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of Dwight's life will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions in memory of Dwight may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, PO Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., in Salem.


Published by Post-Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the love of family and friends help to carry you through your grief .
Carol Rich
Family
June 28, 2021
Rest In Peace Dwight it was a wonderful pleasure to have known you and your family
Tony huntington
June 26, 2021
My most sincere condolences to Arlene and family.
James Tyler
June 26, 2021
Sorry to hear about Dwight. He was a very nice man. Our thoughts are with you and your family.
Robin and Donald Centerbar
Friend
June 25, 2021
Dwight did a number of home improvement projects at our home. We always appreciated his honesty, demeanor and workmanship. God speed.
Dave and Judy Klingebiel
Friend
June 25, 2021
Arlene I am so sorry for your loss.Have missed seeing you.Hope we can get together soon.
nancy taylor
Friend
June 25, 2021
