Dympna Corcoran
FUNERAL HOME
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY

Dympna (Waters) Corcoran

SOUTH GLENS FALLS-Dympna (Waters) Corcoran, 85, of South Glens Falls passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Born a native of Ireland, daughter of Kathleen Moore Waters and Stephen Waters. Dympna immigrated to America in 1954, where she resided in Baltimore, met and married James H. Corcoran of South Glens Falls where they started a family. After ten years, they returned to South Glens Falls, continued adding to their family and where they called home.

Dympna was a 50 plus year employee of First National, Evergreen, TD Bank where she enjoyed her long-time tenure serving her customers. Dympna was also a very active member with Glens Falls Baseball and an avid fan of baseball as well as hockey.

Dympna returned to Ireland annually for several years with her husband and every other year after Jim's death.

She is predeceased by her husband, her parents and two brothers.

A dedicated mother to and survived by three daughters: Kathleen Corcoran of Skowhegan, ME, Colleen Cicotte and her husband Jeff Cicotte of Wake Forest, NC and Lori Mitchell and her husband Craig Mitchell of Eldersburg, MD and predeceased by her son, James H. Corcoran, Jr.; grandchildren: Nathaniel, Ian, Whitney and McKenzie of ME, Jamii of NY, Madison and Cullen of NC and Mallory, Stuart and Calin of MD; great-grandchildren: Cobey, Izebllea, Haldey, Kennedy, Nolan and Theodore; brother, Sean Waters and his wife Myra; sister-in-law Miread Waters; niece, Dymphna Cronin and her husband Dominic; and several other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews in Ireland, Wales as well locally.

Family and friends are invited and may call from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
If you knew her, you were fortunate. If she was a friend, you were truly blessed. Condolences and prayers for Katie, Colleen, Lori and entire family.
Gregg
December 14, 2021
So sorry to learn about Dympna I often visited with her at the bank she was a delightful lady and my wife and I mourn your loss with you JohnLemery
John lemery
December 14, 2021
I worked at First National (Evergreen, etc.) and always enjoyed my interactions with Dympna. Years after I left, I would purposely go to the Maple Street Drive-In to see Dympna. She was such a special lady and I loved her Irish brogue. God rest.
Teri Schuerlein
Work
December 13, 2021
I knew Dympna for many years, as a customer and employee of First National. She had a wit and sparkle like no one else. I also had the pleasure of working with her late husband Jim at Hercules/Ciba. I am so sorry for her loss. Tim Smyth, Moreau
Tim Smyth
December 13, 2021
Love you ,miss you ,give uncle Jim a big hug from me and keep smiling ,Lisa , Alyssa Rhys Ava belle and Freya
Lisa m Cronin
Family
December 12, 2021
I am so sorry about your loss. She was my mother´s best friend and she is now joining her in heaven.
Angela Murray
Friend
December 12, 2021
