E. Merritt Hulst

July 26, 1944 - Nov. 16, 2020

SCHROON LAKE - On November 16, 2020, E. Merritt Hulst, 76, of Severance, peacefully passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at home surrounded by loving family and friends.

Merritt was born in Ticonderoga on July 26, 1944 to Edward and Dorothy Hulst of Severance, NY.

Always curious, he rarely left a stone unturned. He played high school varsity basketball, was an eagle scout, graduated from Pacific University in OR, and helped build a family camp in the California Sierra Mountains. In 1968 he spent two years as a Peace Corps volunteer in Ethiopia, followed by earning his Masters of Theology from Earlham School of Religion in 1972. For 17 years he pastored Brethren congregations before joining his brother in agricultural research and construction. Merritt was most happy with simple pleasures and always ready for a helping hand or a chance to spin another story.

In 2008, he returned permanently to Schroon Lake in NY where his historical family home was at the center of his heart. There he participated on the Schroon Lake Association Board for a number of years. His love for Schroon Lake was only surpassed by his desire to educate people on the history, benefits and enjoyment of the lake. This community-oriented man with a Quaker sensibility always viewed people through a gentle pastor's heart. He will be missed.

He was survived by his wife, Analise Rigan; sisters: Patricia Galt, Dianne Warn, late brother, David Hulst and ten children: Torrey Rigan, Deborah Brandt, Damon Hulst, Miriam Hulst-Forney, Julie Brown, Sarah Wood, Jonah Hulst, AnnRachel Clark, Noah Hulst, Daniel Hulst, and eleven grandchildren.

An online Zoom memorial service will be held December 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EST. If interested in attending email: [email protected] for zoom link. Online remembrances may be made at www.kellyfuneralhome.com