Eddie J. Gadrick

Aug. 13, 1952 - Nov. 4, 2020

HUDSON FALLS – Eddie J. Gadrick, 68, of Hudson Falls, passed away with his wife and cousin by his side, November 4, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born August 13, 1952, in Springfield, MA, he was the son of Ruth (Brown) Gadrick of Fort Edward and the late Edward J. Gadrick.

Eddie proudly served in the United States Army where he was honorably discharged.

On June 21, 2003, Eddie married Judy Keech at the American Legion, Post 574, in Hudson Falls.

While living in Ardsley, Eddie owned and operated his own landscaping business. For many years, he was employed by Peckham Materials Corp., making many friends along the way. He was a past member of the American Legion in Ardsley and upon moving to Hudson Falls, he became a member of the Hudson Falls American Legion, Post 574.

Eddie liked watching NASCAR, he was a big fan of Dale Earnhart, Sr., and football, and playing a good card game of "Spite and Malice". He enjoyed the company of his numerous friends, especially Chris Deyette. Early on in his marriage, Eddie and Judy could be found dancing together at the Boar's Nest and following their favorite band, Barhama Band, wherever they played. Although Eddie never came home with a fish or a deer, he loved fishing and hunting with his friends, anywhere he could.

Besides his father, Eddie was predeceased by his grandparents; his first wife, Carol Mullins; his brother Ronnie; a niece; as well as several aunts and uncles.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 18 years, Judy Gadrick of Hudson Falls; his daughters: Mechelle Gadrick, Samantha Gadrick and Susan Gadrick; his stepson, William Kirby, Jr.; his five grandchildren: Alex, Chloe, Logan, Harper, and Killian; his honorary granddaughter, Lucy; his sister, Nancy Akres; and his nephew, Gary Hibson.

Friends may call Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.

Due to the current pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Gerald B. H. Soloman Saratoga National Cemetery, in the town of Stillwater, with full military honors.

Memorial donations in memory of Eddie may be made to the PGRNY, Attn: Treasurer, PO Box 637, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 or the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave, Queensbury, NY 12804.

