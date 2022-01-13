Edgar H. Eggleston, Jr.

Feb. 16, 1944 - Jan. 8, 2022

GLENS FALLS - Edgar H. Eggleston, Jr., 77, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Albany Medical Center.

Born on February 16, 1944 in Glens Falls, NY he was the son of Edgar, Sr. and Elizabeth (Lyons) Eggleston.

Edgar graduated from Queensbury High School in 1962.

He proudly served in several branches of the United States Military. He retired Master Sergeant as a Recruiter in the United States Air Force. He had the pleasure of helping many follow their dreams in joining the military. He was very proud to serve his country in the military for 23 years, then he went on to work and retire from the US Postal Service.

He was an avid hunter. He enjoyed occasional trips to casinos with his wife making many memories. He was an active member in the VFW in Glens Falls. He was very proud of his family. He cherished every moment with his wife, kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.

He is predeceased by his beloved parents Elizabeth and Edgar Eggleston, Sr.; his children: Cheryl Lynn, and Edgar Eggleston III; his brother James Eggleston; his second wife Nieta Eggleston.

Edgar is survived by his wife Sue Anne Eggleston of Queensbury, NY; his children: Tammy (Vince) Bloomfield of Argyle, NY, Phyllis (Robert) Cleveland of Hudson Falls, NY, William (Michael) Eggleston of Ladson, SC, Dennis (Wendy) Mabb of Kingsport, TN, Darin Mabb of Queensbury, NY, Deais (Paul) Clark of Helena, MT, Deanne Healy of Glens Falls, NY, Sam Willard of Pelion, SC, and Lisa (Bill) Harrington of Hudson Falls, NY; his grandchildren: Ronald, Laura, James Edgar, Kory, Dennis, Arica, Travis, Kimberly, Jessica, Paul, James, Jacarus, Robert, Jace, Kendra, Hanna and Arionna. He is also survived by many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and his siblings: Elizabeth (Joseph) Viger, Richard Eggleston, Sr., Bruce (Leona) Eggleston, Linda Potter, Mark (Deborah) Eggleston and Keith (Krissy) Eggleston.

Services will be private for the family due to Covid. There will be no graveside services.

In lieu of flowers donations in Edgars name can be made to the VFW, Luzerne Road, West Glens Falls, NY.

For those who wish online condolences can be made to www.sbfuneralhome.com.