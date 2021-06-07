Edith Evelyn Korb

July 23, 1943 - April 6, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Edith Evelyn Korb, 76, of South Glens Falls died Monday, April 6, 2020 in Durham, NC after a brief battle with leukemia. Born on July 23, 1943 in Rockville, NY, she was the daughter of Emil and Evelyn Pierson.

Edie was a 1961 graduate of West Hempstead, Long Island School System and a 1965 graduate of Plattsburgh State College with a BS in Teaching. She taught first grade at Harrison Avenue Elementary School subsequently working for the school system as an in-home tutor. In 1966, she married Dean P. Korb and lived in South Glens Falls where they went on to raise their family.

She enjoyed traveling to see her children and relatives all over the country and volunteered at several different organizations including the Parks Bentley Historical Society and Operation Christmas Child. She was as devoted to her faith as much as her family as a lifelong active member of the South Glens Falls Baptist Church. Edie also loved gardening and growing plants of many sizes and varieties.

Edie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dean P. Korb, and youngest daughter, Jessica Eve Korb.

She is survived by her four sons and one daughter: David and wife Sherri of Ithaca, NY, Thomas of Queensbury, NY, James and wife Jennifer of South Dayton, NY, daughter Jennifer and husband Tim of Durham, NC, son Mark and wife Tammi of Aubrey, TX; her grandchildren: Justin Dye, Benjamin Dye, David Korb, Jr., William Korb, Maren Korb, Aislinn Korb, Athena Korb, and Luke Benoit; her brother Emil Pierson; and sister Ethel Scheper; and many nieces and nephews also survive her.

Edie's family rejoices knowing she is now happy, safe and well in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Burial was private and at the convenience of the family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at The First Baptist Church, 1721 U.S. 9, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. All friends and family are welcome. The family was assisted by the Hudson Funeral Home of Durham, NC and the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Anyone considering a memorial may give to one of the following: Parks Bentley Place Historical Society of Moreau and South Glens Falls www.parksbentleyplace.org/copy-of-our-history, or Duke Cancer Institute Patient Support Program at www.dukecancerinstitute.org/index.php/cancersupport or Operation Christmas Child at www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online/.

To view Edie's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.