Edmund F. Sipowicz

May 21, 1918 - Dec. 8, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Edmund F. Sipowicz, 102, a resident of the Good Shepherd in South Glens Falls and a past resident of Glens Falls passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Hudson Falls, NY on May 21, 1918, he was the son of Vincent and Staniaslawa (Kuniutis) Sipowicz of Queensbury.

After graduating from Hudson Falls High School in 1936, Edmund enlisted in the Army Air Corp during World War II as a Staff Sargent. He flew many missions on B-17's as a radio operator. His mission brought him many flights over the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters war.

He married his loving wife Sue Gilbert of Granville. They were married on March 25, 1944 at St. Peter's Church in New Castle, DE and were married for 56 years until her passing on December 21, 2000.

Edmund worked at Doty Machine Shop in Hudson Falls as a Tool and Die Machinist until his retirement in 1985. During his retirement, Edmund and Sue spent their winters together in St. Augustine, FL with his sister and brother-in-law Amelia and Dan.

Edmund was a ferocious reader who enjoyed his Thursday evenings at Crandall Library. He was extremely interested in World Events, and while visiting the Saratoga Military Museum he was interviewed for his memories and experiences of World War II. This interview is available on their website and YouTube.

He will be remembered as a true gentleman, kind, generous and devoted to his loving family. He was a communicant of St. Mary's Church of Glens Falls.

Besides his wife Sue, Edmund was predeceased his brother Joseph, sister Amelia Casey and his daughter-in-law Mary Jo Sipowicz-Nemeyer; granddaughters: Tanya, Britanny, Bethany, Angel and Susan.

Left to cherish his memory include his brothers: Thomas of Lubbock, TX, Tekla Michaud of South Glens Falls; and his four loving sons and daughter-in-laws: Michael Sipowicz of Glens Falls, Peter Sipowicz and his wife Shirley of Columbia, SC, Gerald Sipowicz and his wife Nancy of South Glens Falls and Edmund Sipowicz and his wife Laura of Queensbury. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Vincent, Bridget, Michael and Sandy; and seven great grandchildren: Caroline, Sabella, Ainsley, Gus, Jack, William and Robert. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no services. Christian Burial will be private for the immediate family at St. Mary's Cemetery in Hudson Falls.

The family would like to thank Dr. Joseph D'Agostino for his compassion and his outstanding medical care throughout the years. Also Dr. Douglas Dennett of the VA.

We would also like to thank the wonderful staff at the Good Shepherd during the last three years for their kindness and support.

Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

