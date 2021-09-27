Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Edward J. Arcuri
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021

Dr. Edward J. Arcuri

Nov. 23, 1950 - Sept. 13, 2021

VESUVIUS, VA - Dr. Edward J. Arcuri, 70, of Vesuvius, Virginia, passed away peacefully after a long journey with Lewy Body on September 13, 2021 with his wife, Karen, at his side.

Born on November 23, 1950, he was the son of Samuel J. and Ruth M. Arcuri. Ed attended Hudson Falls Senior High School and went on to receive a BS in Biology from the University at Albany, along with a MS and Ph.D. in Biology from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

For thirty years Ed held a variety of biotech positions to include, appointments in large Pharma (Merck & Co., SmithKline Beecham and Novartis) along with positions in smaller companies (North American Vaccine, Aviron/MedImmune, Emergent BioSolutions, Vaxinnate, and Auxilium). His career was evenly split between management and vaccine development/manufacturing, notably with an intimate involvement in the development and commercial manufacture of HepA, HepB, Hib, MMR, Pneumovax23, Varivax, DTaP, Flumist, Inactivated Flu, and Anthrax. Ed also provided consultation services for various other biotech companies and governments agencies.

Ed was fun, gregarious, and generous to a fault. He enjoyed reading, journaling, and loved animals - both dogs and cats. Ed especially savored a glass of wine with a piece of "loaf" (a coveted family recipe) at Christmas. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Karen (King); a brother, Frank (Patricia) Arcuri; a sister, Dr. Mary (Tim) Borden; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held for immediate family only in St. Mary's Cemetery, Fort Edward, New York. On Saturday, October 2, 2021, a gathering for family and friends to celebrate Ed's life will begin at 12:30 p.m. at The Parting Glass, Saratoga Springs, New York.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial donations be made in Ed's name to Danny and Ron's Rescue https://dannyronsrescue.org/.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
12:30p.m.
The Parting Glass
Saratoga Springs, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Only now became aware of Ed's passing. My deepest sympathies to Karen and his family. A valued colleague and friend. And best of all, he was always up for a bit of mayhem. RIP
Mel Oka
Friend
January 14, 2022
Mary and family, I was so sorry to hear about Eddie. I have many fond memories of him while growing up on Parry St.
Theresa Cirino Fink
Friend
September 30, 2021
Frank, Mary and Family, I am so sorry to read of Ed´s passing, he was a good friend and a great neighbor. I can still hear his laugh and remember him always in the house studying. He will be greatly missed. Field Family
Patti Field
September 29, 2021
Frank, I´m so sorry for your loss. RIP ED
Mary Pat Burns
September 28, 2021
Frank,Mary and Family, Sorry to here of ED'S passing. We all had fun growing up together
Hank Yole
Friend
September 28, 2021
Eddie was my first life friend when we both lived on Parry St. in Hudson Falls. We lost contact after High School as Ed went to college and I went into the military. My fondest memory was when Ed, my cousin David and I spent a night adventure in a huge cardboard box in my parents backyard. RIP my friend, Derb
Lloyd Derby
Friend
September 27, 2021
Eddie, as he was known then, was one of several junior boys in the physics class I took. I graduated a year before him. I remember him as a nice guy with a good sense of humor. He was one of the "good guys." My condolences to his family.
Kathy Irvine Burke
School
September 27, 2021
So sorry to hear of Ed´s passing . Sending thoughts and prayers to Karen and his family . May he Rest In Peace . Been many years but remembering Ed when growing up . Love cousin Jane
Jane Gibbs
Other
September 27, 2021
So sorry to hear of Ed´s illness and passing. Our families were great friends going back several generations. Thoughts and prayers.
Monica Hemmett
September 27, 2021
Sorry to learn of Eddie's passing. My sympathy to Frank, Mary and family.
thomas j cantiello
Friend
September 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results