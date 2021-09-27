Dr. Edward J. Arcuri

Nov. 23, 1950 - Sept. 13, 2021

VESUVIUS, VA - Dr. Edward J. Arcuri, 70, of Vesuvius, Virginia, passed away peacefully after a long journey with Lewy Body on September 13, 2021 with his wife, Karen, at his side.

Born on November 23, 1950, he was the son of Samuel J. and Ruth M. Arcuri. Ed attended Hudson Falls Senior High School and went on to receive a BS in Biology from the University at Albany, along with a MS and Ph.D. in Biology from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

For thirty years Ed held a variety of biotech positions to include, appointments in large Pharma (Merck & Co., SmithKline Beecham and Novartis) along with positions in smaller companies (North American Vaccine, Aviron/MedImmune, Emergent BioSolutions, Vaxinnate, and Auxilium). His career was evenly split between management and vaccine development/manufacturing, notably with an intimate involvement in the development and commercial manufacture of HepA, HepB, Hib, MMR, Pneumovax23, Varivax, DTaP, Flumist, Inactivated Flu, and Anthrax. Ed also provided consultation services for various other biotech companies and governments agencies.

Ed was fun, gregarious, and generous to a fault. He enjoyed reading, journaling, and loved animals - both dogs and cats. Ed especially savored a glass of wine with a piece of "loaf" (a coveted family recipe) at Christmas. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Karen (King); a brother, Frank (Patricia) Arcuri; a sister, Dr. Mary (Tim) Borden; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held for immediate family only in St. Mary's Cemetery, Fort Edward, New York. On Saturday, October 2, 2021, a gathering for family and friends to celebrate Ed's life will begin at 12:30 p.m. at The Parting Glass, Saratoga Springs, New York.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial donations be made in Ed's name to Danny and Ron's Rescue https://dannyronsrescue.org/.