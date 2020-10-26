Menu
Edward D. Bushey

HUDSON FALLS - Edward D. Bushey, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

At Ed's request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 11:30am on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville NY.

Memorial donations in Ed's name can be made to Fisher House, 113 Holland Ave, Albany, NY 12208.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
So sorry for your loss. Ed was a great Man. We will miss having coffee and donuts with him. If you need anything please let us know.
mary gillis
October 14, 2020
Sorry to hear of your loss. Our best to family and friends
George & Debbie. Ward
October 14, 2020