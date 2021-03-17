Edward Raymond Gillis

Apr. 10, 1945 - Mar. 16, 2021

GREENWICH - Edward Raymond Gillis, 75, a lifelong resident of Greenwich passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 16, 2021, surrounded by his loving family following a hard-fought battle with Cancer. He was born in Middle Falls, NY on April 10, 1945 to the late Earl and Maybelle (Welden) Gillis.

If you could describe Edward in three words they would be hunting, trapping, and fishing. Being outdoors doing those things he loved was what brought him joy. He hunted, trapped, and fished all over the world. Hunting moose was his favorite and many memorable hunts were enjoyed in New Finland and Nova Scotia.

Ed was storyteller and was filled with old wise tales. His stories were the types of stories that you may have heard a hundred times, but you still stuck around. He was always there to help anyone who needed it, with a smile on his face and he never said a bad word about anybody. Edward lived by the motto "you live off the land" this made him frugal yet wise with a wealth of knowledge. He enjoyed taking long rides in the country checking his fields for game.

His brother-in-law introduced him to Mary Livingston and together they happily spent the last 32 years together. Ed was a devoted husband, father and grandfather passing down all he knew so the next generation could enjoy the same things he did.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers: Robert (Doris) and Howard Gillis; sister's: Dorothy Harrington, Pauline (Dan) Wood and Norma (Jim) McReynolds.

He is survived by his wife Mary (Livingston) Gillis; children: Keith Gillis, Terri (Jeffrey) Tucker, Debbie (Kevin) Kimmel and Laurie (Kyle) Perkins; brothers: William (Lisa) Gillis and Donald Gillis; grandchildren: Justin (Remi Lou) Williams, Brittany (Scott) Ziller, Kailea Dunn and her fiance Bryam, and Sarah Gillis; great-grandchildren: Channing, Braxton, and Peyton Drew, Ethan, Ayden Ziller; special helper and honorary member of the family Nancy; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of Edward's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St, Greenwich, NY, 12834 with Celebrant Jason M. Easton officiating. Following his service family and friends are invited to the Middle Falls Fire Department for a reception.

Family and friends may call from 2 to 4p.m. prior to his service at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks and social distancing will be always required inside the funeral home.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Christopher Mason of the CR Wood Cancer Center for his excellent care of Edward.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Middle Falls Fire Department, 1034 State Route 29 Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.