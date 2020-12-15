Menu
Edward H. Harrington Jr.
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020

Edward H. Harrington, Jr.

Feb. 26, 1952 - Dec. 12, 2020

WARRENSBURG - Edward H. Harrington, Jr., 68, of Harrington Drive, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his home.

Born February 26, 1952 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Edward Sr., and Florence (Walker) Harrington.

He was a lifelong resident of the area and a 1970 graduate of Warrensburg Central School. Following his high school graduation, he briefly worked at Warrensburg Board and Paper as well as Maltbie Chevrolet before securing a job with the Town of Warrensburg where he remained for 32 years, retiring as Deputy Highway Superintendent. In 2006, Ed along with his wife and sons opened the Luck-E-Star Café in Warrensburg.

He married J. Sue Needham on July 12, 1975 at the Warrensburg First United Methodist Church.

Ed enjoyed racing, hockey, camping with family and friends, fishing, and his tractor but above all, spending time with his wife, sons, and grandchildren.

He was the ultimate handyman. He built his own house with his wife, in-laws, Reggie and Gail and had the necessary skills to fix most anything.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a brother, Philip Harrington.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Sue Harrington; his three sons: E.J. Harrington and his wife, Christy, Eric Harrington and his wife, Jenny, and Shane Harrington and his companion, Ashley Wood, all of Warrensburg; grandchildren: Eagan, Chase, Lukas, and Micah Harrington; siblings: Richard Harrington of Colorado, and Pamela Harrington-Scofield of Glens Falls; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Ed's request, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

A celebration of Ed's life will be conducted privately at the convenience of his family.

His family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the many first responders for their quick response and tireless efforts.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form donations to the Warrensburg Fire Company, PO Box 371, Warrensburg, NY 12885 or to the Warrensburg EMS, PO Box 157, Warrensburg, NY 12885.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 15, 2020.
Our deepest sympathy Sue.. Thoughts + prayers are with. You +. Your family...Keep his precious memories. In your heart
Judy + Randy Ovitt
December 23, 2020
I´m so so sorry A love that lasted Sounds like you and Ed such a Wonderful life My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family A big hug Anita
Anita Tucker Herman
December 16, 2020
Sorry to hear that he passed
Michael Baker
December 15, 2020
Sue:?My deepest sympathy to you and your family!
Bud York
December 15, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Sue and her family
Rudy Squires
December 15, 2020
