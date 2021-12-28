Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward "T-Joe" Phillips
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Edward "T-Joe" Phillips

May 3, 1966 - Dec. 23, 2021

FORT EDWARD – Edward "T-Joe" Phillips, 55, of Fort Edward, passed away on December 23, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital due to complications from Covid-19.

Born on May 3, 1966, he was the son of Sharon M. (Vaughn) Phillips.

T-Joe attended Hudson Falls High School. After high school, he became a stay at home dad to his boys. Later in years he married Penny (DeSabrais) Phillips.

He loved spending his time restoring his 1967 Chevy Short Box Pickup truck and feeling the wind on his face while riding his Harley. His family and friends kindly referred to him as "Big Sexy".

In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his sister, Denise Oudekerk, his maternal grandparents, Charles Vaughn and J. Helen Vaughn, his paternal grandparents, Ernest and Margaret "Peggy" Phillips, his uncle, Paul Vaughn and his great niece, Anne Marie Sawn.

He is survived by his two sons: Matthew W. Phillips and Zachary J. Phillips, both of Hudson Falls; grandchild, Jaymez of Hudson Falls; his mother, Sharon M. Phillips of Glens Falls; his siblings: Barbara Durham (Cal) of Fort Edward, JoAnne Lockwood of Coxsackie, Gerri Anne Rockwood (Joseph) of Coxsackie and Joseph Phillips (Carrie) of Warrensburg; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, who loved him dearly.

Friends may call on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Following the services a Celebration of his Life will be held at the Hudson Falls American Legion Post 574, 72 Pearl Street in Hudson Falls.

The family would like to thank the Glens Falls Hospital ICU, the nurses and staff were just wonderful and they would also like to thank, "the Boyz" for being Phillips Strong. Todd Sheldon, Ebon Derusha, you were and always will be his brothers.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

For a few years he was under a nickel, but a full dollar was his best shot … Ever the rising cost of prime rib.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY
Dec
29
Celebration of Life
Hudson Falls American Legion Post 574
72 Pearl Street, Hudson Falls, NY
Dec
29
Service
3:00p.m.
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carleton Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
RIP my friend ...a wonderful soul gone too soon .. my condolences to the family
Pam
January 3, 2022
So sorry to his family and 2 boys I´ve known them there whole lives and your dad was my brother I wuss miss and forever hold him in my thoughts and memories I love you Tummy gummy you forever brother BigE
Eben Derusha
Family
December 29, 2021
You will always be there with me my brother. We had some great times together. We will have them again when I'm calling comes. Until then rest in peace my Brother.
Michael Haley
Friend
December 28, 2021
You will be greatly missed you were a great friend I´m so sad and sorry for your whole family. You are with your sister Denise who I considered my best friend may you both RIP. Until we meet again
Karen Lamb
Friend
December 28, 2021
tjo im so sorry your gone rip ill remember the good times we had !
Stacy plude Kaetzel
Friend
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results