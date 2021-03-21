Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
The Honorable Edward H. Stewart
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc - Warrensburg
3809 Main Street
Warrensburg, NY

The Honorable Edward H. Stewart

Dec. 5, 1932 - Jan. 24, 2021

BOLTON LANDING - The Honorable Edward H. Stewart, 88, of Lake Shore Drive, passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital due to COVID-19. Born December 5, 1932 in Detroit, MI, he was the son of the late Samuel and Bessie (Luft) Stewart.

Ed served as Town Justice for the Town of Bolton for 30 years, retiring in December of 2020. He was sincerely grateful for the opportunity and faith his community entrusted him with and was honored to serve his town for all those years. He loved his town, the people, and the many friends he made along the way.

For many years, he was the owner and operator of the Indian Tepee Gift Shop along with his cousin Al, his business partner and close friend of 61 years.

Ed would like to leave a quick thought:

"This is what the Lord asks of you, Only this, to act justly, to love tenderly, and to walk humbly with your God." –Micah 6:8

At Ed's request, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

To my dear cousin, friend, and business partner, you will be dearly missed.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
28
Graveside service
1:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Bolton Rural Cemetery
Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc - Warrensburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
A judge, in the exercise of their judicial discretion, should reflect the morals and principles of the community that elected them. For 30 years Judge Stewart did just that. While demanding accountability, he was fair and respectful and often merciful to repentant. Judge Stewart, it was an honor to appear in your court. RIP good, fair and just man.
Greg Canale
March 30, 2021
Judge Stewart was a gentleman who was fair and respectful to everyone appearing in his court. My deepest condolences to his family. May he rest in peace.
Kate Hogan
March 29, 2021
Ed was one of the kindest, and wisest souls I have ever known! My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
David
March 22, 2021
It was such a pleasure getting to know you over the years. I will miss our talks about the industry and your many stories. Thank you for being such an influence in my life. Truly missed, forever loved.
Jennifer Tuccillo
March 21, 2021
In loving memory of our stepfather. Thank for caring and time spent. Never will be forgotten. Stephanie, Jason, Rachel and grandchildren.
Stephanie
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results