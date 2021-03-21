The Honorable Edward H. Stewart

Dec. 5, 1932 - Jan. 24, 2021

BOLTON LANDING - The Honorable Edward H. Stewart, 88, of Lake Shore Drive, passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital due to COVID-19. Born December 5, 1932 in Detroit, MI, he was the son of the late Samuel and Bessie (Luft) Stewart.

Ed served as Town Justice for the Town of Bolton for 30 years, retiring in December of 2020. He was sincerely grateful for the opportunity and faith his community entrusted him with and was honored to serve his town for all those years. He loved his town, the people, and the many friends he made along the way.

For many years, he was the owner and operator of the Indian Tepee Gift Shop along with his cousin Al, his business partner and close friend of 61 years.

Ed would like to leave a quick thought:

"This is what the Lord asks of you, Only this, to act justly, to love tenderly, and to walk humbly with your God." –Micah 6:8

At Ed's request, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

To my dear cousin, friend, and business partner, you will be dearly missed.

