Edward Allen Wight

Aug. 16, 1941 - Sept. 13, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Edward Allen Wight, 80, passed into the arms of the Lord on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Ed was born August 16, 1941 in Amsterdam, NY, the son of the late Charles "Charlie" and Elizabeth "Betty" (Craig) Wight.

He graduated from Wells Central School and Buffalo State College. In 1962 he married his high school sweetheart, Wendy Sage at St. Ann's Church in Wells, NY. Ed and Wendy made their home in Long Lake, NY where he was an Industrial Arts Teacher at Long Lake Central School for 30 years. He wore many hats at LLCS including Driver's Ed Teacher, soccer coach, bus driver and Assistant Principal.

Ed loved the Adirondacks and said it was "God's Country". He was an avid outdoorsman, having learned to hunt and fish at a young age with his grandfather, Hiram Craig. Ed was a Lion's Club member and vital part of St. Henry's Parish in Long Lake. He was ordained as a Roman Catholic Deacon in 1983 and served as the Parish Administrator of St. Henry's as part of his ministry. He was the Children of Yahweh Youth Group leader and active in Marriage Encounter. He also operated various businesses. He sold his pottery at Ed's Pot Shop on Walker Rd. in Long Lake and later opened Creations Plus, a craft consignment shop featuring the work of many artists including his own. He also operated Northern Delight ice cream and fast food shop in Long Lake. When he retired from teaching, he and Wendy moved to Bath, NY where he built a new Creations Plus business and sold many one of a kind creations featuring his wood crafts. He moved to Queensbury, NY in 2014. He loved to play pool at the Queensbury Senior Center with his pal Frank.

Ed is survived by his daughter Kelly (Carol Baker); and their children: Maria, David, Peter and Jackson, son Scott (Karen) and their son Brennan, daughter Lynn (Donald Stonier); and their sons: Stephen, Paul and Daniel; six great-grandchildren; his brothers: Paul, Bruce (Bonnie) and Glen (Patty); and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his wife Wendy.

At Ed's request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church in Wells, NY on Saturday, September 25, 2021, followed by Rite of Committal at St. Ann's Cemetery. Flowers can be sent to the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY.

Memorial donations can be made to Queensbury Senior Citizens Center, 742 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.