Edwin Robinson Winchip Jr.
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road
Queensbury, NY

Edwin Robinson Winchip, Jr.

June 12, 1940 - Sept. 21, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Edwin Robinson Winchip, Jr., 81, of Queensbury, passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

He was born June 12, 1940 in Glens Falls, the son of the late Edwin R. and Ruth (Christman) Winchip.

Ed was a graduate of Queensbury High School, class of 1958. He then went on to join the US Navy serving on both the USS Gatling DD-671 and the USS Rooks DD-804, before being honorably discharged in 1964.

In 1961, Ed started working for his dad at Winchip Overhead Door operating this business until 1993. In 1993, he then started Ed Winchip Garage Door and Repair Service until 2020, at which time he was forced to retire due to illness.

He was a 45-year member of the B.P.O.E. Lodge 81, Glens Falls, where he also was Elk of the Year from 1979 – 1980. When he was not busy working, he enjoyed collecting antiques, had the best garden and flowerbeds around and was always ready to give a helping hand. However, his greatest joy in life was the time he spent with his family.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Everett and Mabel Christman and his paternal grandparents, Elmer and Catherine Robinson Winchip.

Survivors include his wife, whom he married April 30, 1999, Janice (Dumas) Winchip of Queensbury; his children, Teri-Jo (Rick) Rogge, Kim Marie (Joe DuPrey) Winchip, Brian (Debbie Combs) Winchip and Kim (Paul) Zabielski. His grandchildren, Brittany (JP) Quintel, Brandon Winchip, Jennifer (Sean Frey) Winchip, Bobby Winchip, Jr., Heather Winchip, Marica (Miles) Jordan, Kyle Winchip, Elizabeth 'Beth' (Lance) Miller and Tara Marie (Chris Stewart) Fox; his great grandchildren, Oliva and Alexandria Frey, Kailyn and Kiera Winchip and Lucas, Emmett and Hadley Miller. He is also survived by his sisters, Bonnie Jean Winchip and Barbara (Paul Smith) Winchip along with many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 10 – 12 on Friday, September 24 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. At the request of the family, masks are required while in the building.

Funeral services will be held immediately following calling hours at noon at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Donations in Ed's memory may be made to the SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave, Queensbury, NY 12804 or the CR Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Reeves, the staff at Glens Falls Hospital Cancer Center, Albany Medical Center and High Peaks Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to Ed and his family at this difficult time. A special thank you to his daughter, Teri-Jo, for all she did to keep him comfortable and pass away with dignity in his own home.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com



Published by Post-Star on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY
Sep
24
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Although I only met Ed a few times years ago, I send my condolences to my friend Bonnie and the entire family.
Jon Sullivan
Friend
September 26, 2021
JAN SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS.......MAY HE BE WITH THE ANGELS........NAN
NANCY NAILOR SIPOWICZ
School
September 23, 2021
Winchip Family, You are all in our thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow. May fond memories of Ed help you through this difficult time.
Lucy & Fred MacNaughton - Venice, FL
Friend
September 23, 2021
It was Easter Sunday, and my friend had just closed the garage door on top of the pedestrian door that was swinging open. What a mess ! But Ed still came over and hammered the door back in to place. That was just one of the many garage door mishaps he handled for us, always with a smile and "the neighbor discount." Such a good, kind man will be missed by all of us. My sincerest condolences to his wife and family.
Linda Germain
Work
September 23, 2021
Sorry for your lost,,Ed was great when we needed help with our over head doors at Utopia Precast he always came ..He certainly be missed.Rip:Ed..Bob and Barb Liebig
Barbara LLiebig
Work
September 23, 2021
