Edwin Robinson Winchip, Jr.

June 12, 1940 - Sept. 21, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Edwin Robinson Winchip, Jr., 81, of Queensbury, passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

He was born June 12, 1940 in Glens Falls, the son of the late Edwin R. and Ruth (Christman) Winchip.

Ed was a graduate of Queensbury High School, class of 1958. He then went on to join the US Navy serving on both the USS Gatling DD-671 and the USS Rooks DD-804, before being honorably discharged in 1964.

In 1961, Ed started working for his dad at Winchip Overhead Door operating this business until 1993. In 1993, he then started Ed Winchip Garage Door and Repair Service until 2020, at which time he was forced to retire due to illness.

He was a 45-year member of the B.P.O.E. Lodge 81, Glens Falls, where he also was Elk of the Year from 1979 – 1980. When he was not busy working, he enjoyed collecting antiques, had the best garden and flowerbeds around and was always ready to give a helping hand. However, his greatest joy in life was the time he spent with his family.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Everett and Mabel Christman and his paternal grandparents, Elmer and Catherine Robinson Winchip.

Survivors include his wife, whom he married April 30, 1999, Janice (Dumas) Winchip of Queensbury; his children, Teri-Jo (Rick) Rogge, Kim Marie (Joe DuPrey) Winchip, Brian (Debbie Combs) Winchip and Kim (Paul) Zabielski. His grandchildren, Brittany (JP) Quintel, Brandon Winchip, Jennifer (Sean Frey) Winchip, Bobby Winchip, Jr., Heather Winchip, Marica (Miles) Jordan, Kyle Winchip, Elizabeth 'Beth' (Lance) Miller and Tara Marie (Chris Stewart) Fox; his great grandchildren, Oliva and Alexandria Frey, Kailyn and Kiera Winchip and Lucas, Emmett and Hadley Miller. He is also survived by his sisters, Bonnie Jean Winchip and Barbara (Paul Smith) Winchip along with many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 10 – 12 on Friday, September 24 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. At the request of the family, masks are required while in the building.

Funeral services will be held immediately following calling hours at noon at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Donations in Ed's memory may be made to the SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave, Queensbury, NY 12804 or the CR Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Reeves, the staff at Glens Falls Hospital Cancer Center, Albany Medical Center and High Peaks Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to Ed and his family at this difficult time. A special thank you to his daughter, Teri-Jo, for all she did to keep him comfortable and pass away with dignity in his own home.

