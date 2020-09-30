Edythe N. Aldrich "Edy"

Aug. 18, 1934 - Sept. 24, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Edythe N. Aldrich "Edy" 86, beloved Mom earned her angel wings on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

Born Aug. 18, 1934 in Horicon, she was the daughter of the late John Hartford and Edythe Rose Hartford Farrell and stepfather, Delbert Farrell.

She spent most of her career as a Nurse's Aide in Corinth, Saratoga and Troy hospitals. She worked for years with her former husband, Mort Clothier at the Powertane Gas Station in Corinth and volunteered for many organizations. She loved and cherished her family and friends organizing cookouts and baking for birthdays, anniversaries and many celebrations. Christmas was extra special at the Aldrich home and later at Stitchman Towers. She truly loved and enjoyed her many friendships at Stitchman Towers.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Irving Aldrich; son, Dale Clothier; daughter, Susan Clothier; sisters: Sandra Barlow and Roberta Shattuck.

Those left to cherish her memory are children: JoAnne Fuller (Richard), Morris Clothier, Rebecca Harrington (Doug Webster), Bonnie Gaus (Charlie), Dawn Rolleston (Steve), William Clothier; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sibling, Jacqueline Russo; and cousin, William Rose, whom she enjoyed talking with every Sunday.

The family wish to extend our sincere thank you to daughter's: Dawn and Bonnie, Dr. Borgos, Dr. Layden, Mary Stein, staff at HHHN in Queensberry, Glens Falls Hospital, Visiting Nurse's Aide, Heather, High Peaks Hospice Nurse's and others: Emma, Lisa, Jodi, Jordon, Karriann and Mark.

She did not want a funeral or memorial service and donated her body to Albany Medical College Anatomical Gift Program. She wanted to be remembered for her love, laughter and many acts of kindness. She supported many charities and suggested donations in her memory may be sent to local Veteran and Diabetes organizations or Open Door Mission in Glens Falls.