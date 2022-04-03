Eileen G. McCann

Sept. 12, 1928 - March 27, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Eileen G. McCann, age 93, died peacefully on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at her home in Saratoga Springs surrounded by her family. Eileen was born on September 12, 1928 in Cambridge (Washington County), NY. She was the daughter of the late Thomas J. Guidon and Mary E. Guidon.

Eileen graduated from Greenwich High School, Class of 1945. She graduated from St. Rose College of Nursing in 1949 and was enrolled in the US Cadet Nurse Corps. She became a School Nurse Teacher and enjoyed a long and rewarding career in the Saratoga Springs Junior and Senior High Schools.

Eileen was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Arthur J. McCann, and together they raised a family of five children: Arthur McCann of Liverpool, NY, Brian (Kathy) McCann of Niskayuna, NY, Kathleen Bango (the late Joseph) of Saratoga Springs, NY, Thomas (Christine) McCann of Feura Bush, NY, and Margaret Frodey (Stephen) of Clifton Park, NY. She is survived by her sixteen beloved grandchildren: Kathryn McCann, Kristina Galletta, Gregory and Sarah McCann, Brendan, Maura and Aidan McCann, Caitlin, Zachary and Haleigh Bango, Andrew, Timothy and Nicholas McCann, Kevin (Jill) Frodey, Brian and Darrin Frodey; as well as her beloved great-grandchild, Owen Frodey. Eileen is also survived by several nieces and nephews and wonderful friends.

Eileen was so proud of her entire family and was happiest when surrounded by all of them. She loved to bake, and enjoyed traveling with her husband Art throughout the U.S., Ireland and especially returning to the countryside of her beloved Washington County.

The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to her Woodlawn Commons Community and their wonderful staff, as well as the team at Community Hospice of Saratoga.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs - 518-584-5373.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at St. Clement's Church, 231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Cambridge, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Eileen's name to the Woodlawn Commons Sunshine Fund, c/o Woodlawn Commons, 156 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.