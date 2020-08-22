Eileen Phyllis Venn

Dec 29, 1925 - Aug 13, 2020

STUART, FL - Eileen P. Venn, 94, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Mrs. Venn was born in Plymouth, England on December 29, 1925, to Lawrence and Gladys (Furzeland) Collins. She came to the United States in 1945 as one of 52,000 English War Brides that married American service men during and after World War ll. She became an American Citizen in 1948 having settled in Upstate N.Y. with her husband, Angelo A. Abbenante, and they raised three children.

After her retirement as a restaurant manager she resided for several years in Hudson Falls, N.Y. before settling in Stuart, FL over recent years. She enjoyed life with her many friends of The Florida Club, Symphony at Stuart, and Solaris and Martin Nursing & Rehab. She was loved by all for her caring ways toward the residents and staff.

Eileen was predeceased by her loving husband of more than 20 years, Frank J. Venn.

Eileen is survived by her children, Sandra, Dennis and Michele Abbenante and son-in-law, Ian Miller; her grandchildren, Deanne Whible, Danielle Abbenante and Kevin Hamric; great grandchildren Nicholas, Samantha, Richelle, Stephanie, Shane, Payton and Quinn and adopted daughter, Lizbeth Wolfe.

She was of Christian faith and will be remembered for her caring guidance to many who felt like she was their mother too, and her strength to the very end. She will be dearly missed.

She was an avid animal lover. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Human Society of your choice.

Calling hours will take place Monday, August 24, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

A private graveside ceremony will take place at the convenience of the family at Pine View Cemetery.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.