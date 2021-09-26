Menu
Eileen West
FUNERAL HOME
William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY

Eileen West

April 30, 1958 - Sep. 6, 2021

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – Eileen West, age 63, passed away on September 6, 2021. She was born on April 30, 1958, the beloved daughter of the late Shirley Morrill and Walter Wood.

Eileen graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1976. On January 7, 1989 she was married to Ron West in Virginia. Upon their return to New York, Eileen worked at Longfellows Restaurant for 25 years.

Eileen is survived by her brother, Charles from North Carolina; sisters-in-law Mac Fraizer and Kim Wood; nieces; nephews; great nieces and great nephews; cousins; aunts and uncles. She is also survived by her cat, Lucky and his caretaker, Chris.

Along with her parents, Eileen was predeceased by her husband, Ron; sisters: Mary Lou and Sheery; brothers: Dean and John; and her brother-in-law Wayne Vaughn.

There will be a gathering at Longfellows Restaurant, 500 Union Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY on Tuesday, September 28 at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Lions Club.

Special thanks to Steve Sullivan and Eileen's coworkers at Longfellows, and many thanks to Eileen's friend and neighbor, Chris for all of his help.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m.
Longfellows Restaurant
500 Union Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
Funeral services provided by:
William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home - Saratoga Springs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Chad said it better than I could have. Rest in Peace.
Ronnie West
Son
September 27, 2021
May you rest in peace now I know we lost touch after my dad's passing but you did your best and will forever be grateful for your care with him and now you two can be together forever
Chad West
Family
September 26, 2021
