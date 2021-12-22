Menu
Elaine M. Brown
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY

Elaine M. Brown

Aug. 27, 1927 - Dec. 17, 2021

HUDSON FALLS - Elaine M. Brown, 94, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Born on August 27, 1927, in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret (Johnson) Beecroft.

She graduated from Lower Moreland High School in Huntington Valley, PA and Pierce Business School in Philadelphia, PA. She held many secretarial positions in her 94 years, including Glens Falls Insurance Co., Glens Falls Cement, Glens Falls High School and Glens Falls Hospital.

In addition to her parents, Elaine was predeceased by her daughter Kathleen Plante, son-in-law James Plante and her brother Robert Beecroft.

Survivors include her devoted husband, Daniel Brown; brother Bruce Beecroft of Lynn, MA; children: Margaret (Dan) Wendlick of Longwood, FL, Susan Eggleston of Sarasota, FL, Joseph Brown of Newburyport, MA, Cynthia (Mark) Casey of Ballston Lake, NY; grandchildren: Robert Doherty, Rachael (Bryce) Caputo, Anthony (Justina) Petralia, Amanda Casey, Natascha (Adam) Hojnacki, Ashlyn (Mark) Nowey; and several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

At Elaine's request, there will be no calling hours. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests donations in her memory to Fort Hudson Nursing Home, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or the Alzheimer's Association, Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza, Building 4, Suite 405 Washington Ave., Ext, Albany, NY 12205.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 22, 2021.
Want to give you all my condolences an say she will be missed by all that knew her. I have nothing but fond memories an good things to say about your Mom, she an Dan were always friends to me an always had a good time if I was just visiting or painting for them.. I am truly sorry on her passing.
David Osier
December 28, 2021
