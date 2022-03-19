Menu
Elaine Marie Hoffer
1948 - 2022
Elaine Marie (Evans) Hoffer

Aug. 28, 1948 - March 17, 2022

HUDSON FALLS - Elaine Marie (Evans) Hoffer, 73, of Hudson Falls, passed away Thursday morning, March 17, 2022, at home with her family by her side.

Born on August 28, 1948 in Glens Falls, She grew up in Hudson Falls and was the daughter of the late Hiram Robert and Elizabeth Beatrice (Meron) Evans.

Elaine went to school at St. Mary's School and attended Hudson Falls High School. She married the late Robert E. Hoffer, Jr. and they were together for over 40-years until his passing on March 31, 2007. Elaine enjoyed working as a bartender at many local establishments and lending her time as a caregiver to many families in the area.

Elaine took great pride in her flower garden, enjoyed all animals, and loved her dog, Snoopy. She was a communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls and lived a Christian life, loving her neighbors, giving of herself, and praying for everyone else, no matter what her struggles were. She was an amazing woman and always kept her spirits high throughout her 32-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by a sister, Gloria Jones; a son, William Hoffer; and a stepdaughter, Elissa Gadow.

She is survived by her son, Robert E. Hoffer III (Amy); her stepchildren,: Jeffrey Hoffer (Lisa Stone) and Debbie Mosher; her sisters: Joyce McLaughlin and Carol VanKirk; a brother, Robert Evans; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to Elaine's caregivers, Stacey Keith, Christine Park, Elizabeth Henry and Carol VanKirk, for the loving care provided to her and the family.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church, on the park in Hudson Falls.

Burial will be in the spring at St. Mary's Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY, 12801.

Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY
Mar
23
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church
on the park, Hudson Falls, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
The Walker Extended Family
March 19, 2022
