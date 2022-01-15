Elaine Lucille Magowan

Nov. 7, 1930 - Jan. 7, 2022

QUEENSBURY - Elaine Lucille Magowan, age 91, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at her Queensbury home on January 7, 2022. Born November 7, 1930 in North Andover, MA to Francis L. and Ethel Champion, she graduated from North Andover High School and then received her Registered Nursing Degree from Beverly Hospital in Beverly, MA.

Elaine met William B. Magowan in high school and after four years of dating, they married on June 4, 1960. Bill and Elaine moved to Littleton, NH where Elaine spent the first part of her career as a Registered Nurse at Littleton Hospital. When Elaine wasn't nursing, you could find her following her passion for skiing as a ski instructor on the icy, windy slopes of Cannon Mountain, NH.

Moving from Peterborough, NH to Erie, PA, to Clifton Park, NY, to Cincinnati, OH then to Queensbury, NY, Bill and Elaine were committed to instilling their passion for skiing into their children. This involved weekend trips and even overnights at Hickory Ski Center in Warrensburg, NY. In her later days, Elaine especially enjoyed skiing at Gore Mountain where she skied until her 84th year. Elaine continued with her 30+ year nursing career at Albany Medical Center. The second half of her working career was as a successful Real Estate Agent with Fitzgerald Realty, Prudential Real Estate, and she finished her career with Front Gate Realty. Many of Elaine's clients turned out to be lifelong friends. This is where Elaine's match-making skills first came into play. Elaine very much enjoyed her 30+ year real estate career until she retired at the age of 84.

In the summer months, Bill and Elaine would vacation with their family in and around North Truro, Cape Cod and eventually wintered together in their later years in Ft. Myers, FL. Elaine was an avid tennis player at the Glens Falls Tennis and Swim Club and The Pelican Preserve. She was passionate about playing tennis and loved the friendships she developed with other tennis enthusiasts. She played tennis until she was 80.

Bill and Elaine enjoyed traveling and saw the beautiful United States touring with Elderhostel, which combined their passion for traveling and learning about history in many locations.

She took great pride in her yard and could often be found in her flower gardens at all hours weeding, planting and mulching. Elaine and Bill could always be found doing home improvement projects. Elaine was extremely active in her mind and everyday life. She never quite slowed down, she just adapted to a different pace in her later years.

Elaine was quite active at the Queensbury United Methodist Church and was a member since 1979. She was very strong in her faith and loved giving back to her church. Through her scripture learning, two verses come to mind. "Love one another as I have loved you". John 15:12. "A loving heart will always find a way to bear one another's burdens". Gal. 6:2.

Another one of Elaine's favorite passages; "God didn't promise days without pain, laughter without sorrow or sun without rain. But, God did promise strength for the day, comfort for the tears and a light for the way. And for all who believe in His kingdom of love, He answers their faith with peace from above".

All who knew Elaine were made to feel as the most important person when speaking with her. She had an unending interest in everyone with whom she came in contact. She listened intently to everyone, to every word. You could feel her genuine and sincere care and interest in you, whether in person, on the phone, in a letter, or even a text message. One of her greatest gifts was listening and treating others as if there was no one more important than you, the person with whom she was speaking.

Undoubtedly, all who knew her would agree, Elaine L. Magowan possessed an indomitable spirit and will, tenacity, and drive that was truly admirable.

Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in her children and grandchildren strong values that have served them well. Elaine left a lasting legacy of love and a true passion for family. She will be dearly missed and forever will be in our hearts.

Elaine was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Bill Magowan. She was also predeceased by her two brothers Ralph Champion and Bernard Champion. Elaine is survived by her sister Thelma Champion; her son Bradley and his wife Michele, Queensbury, NY, her daughter Amy (Martin) and her husband Michael, West Charlton, NY, her son Paul and his wife Annette, Thornton, NH, her daughter Beth (Schermerhorn) and her husband Rich, Queensbury, NY; Elaine's grandchildren: Justin, Corey, and Stacey (Brad), Emily and Lindsay (Amy), Caitlin and Connor (Paul), Megan and Laura (Beth); great-grandchild, Haven Rae (Megan); and her many nephews and nieces.

Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Queensbury United Methodist Church, Queensbury, NY. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Queensbury United Methodist Church, Queensbury.

Online condolences may be expressed through the funeral home at www.sbfuneralhome.com

Elaine will be laid to rest with her loving husband Bill of 58 years at the Saratoga National Cemetery in a private family ceremony.

"It's a blessing to be missed when you are gone because it means that you put love into the world".