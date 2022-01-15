Menu
Elaine lucille Magowan
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Scott & Barbieri Family Funeral Homes
1867 State St
Schenectady, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Jun, 4 2022
10:00a.m.
Queensbury United Methodist Church
Send Flowers

Elaine Lucille Magowan

Nov. 7, 1930 - Jan. 7, 2022

QUEENSBURY - Elaine Lucille Magowan, age 91, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at her Queensbury home on January 7, 2022. Born November 7, 1930 in North Andover, MA to Francis L. and Ethel Champion, she graduated from North Andover High School and then received her Registered Nursing Degree from Beverly Hospital in Beverly, MA.

Elaine met William B. Magowan in high school and after four years of dating, they married on June 4, 1960. Bill and Elaine moved to Littleton, NH where Elaine spent the first part of her career as a Registered Nurse at Littleton Hospital. When Elaine wasn't nursing, you could find her following her passion for skiing as a ski instructor on the icy, windy slopes of Cannon Mountain, NH.

Moving from Peterborough, NH to Erie, PA, to Clifton Park, NY, to Cincinnati, OH then to Queensbury, NY, Bill and Elaine were committed to instilling their passion for skiing into their children. This involved weekend trips and even overnights at Hickory Ski Center in Warrensburg, NY. In her later days, Elaine especially enjoyed skiing at Gore Mountain where she skied until her 84th year. Elaine continued with her 30+ year nursing career at Albany Medical Center. The second half of her working career was as a successful Real Estate Agent with Fitzgerald Realty, Prudential Real Estate, and she finished her career with Front Gate Realty. Many of Elaine's clients turned out to be lifelong friends. This is where Elaine's match-making skills first came into play. Elaine very much enjoyed her 30+ year real estate career until she retired at the age of 84.

In the summer months, Bill and Elaine would vacation with their family in and around North Truro, Cape Cod and eventually wintered together in their later years in Ft. Myers, FL. Elaine was an avid tennis player at the Glens Falls Tennis and Swim Club and The Pelican Preserve. She was passionate about playing tennis and loved the friendships she developed with other tennis enthusiasts. She played tennis until she was 80.

Bill and Elaine enjoyed traveling and saw the beautiful United States touring with Elderhostel, which combined their passion for traveling and learning about history in many locations.

She took great pride in her yard and could often be found in her flower gardens at all hours weeding, planting and mulching. Elaine and Bill could always be found doing home improvement projects. Elaine was extremely active in her mind and everyday life. She never quite slowed down, she just adapted to a different pace in her later years.

Elaine was quite active at the Queensbury United Methodist Church and was a member since 1979. She was very strong in her faith and loved giving back to her church. Through her scripture learning, two verses come to mind. "Love one another as I have loved you". John 15:12. "A loving heart will always find a way to bear one another's burdens". Gal. 6:2.

Another one of Elaine's favorite passages; "God didn't promise days without pain, laughter without sorrow or sun without rain. But, God did promise strength for the day, comfort for the tears and a light for the way. And for all who believe in His kingdom of love, He answers their faith with peace from above".

All who knew Elaine were made to feel as the most important person when speaking with her. She had an unending interest in everyone with whom she came in contact. She listened intently to everyone, to every word. You could feel her genuine and sincere care and interest in you, whether in person, on the phone, in a letter, or even a text message. One of her greatest gifts was listening and treating others as if there was no one more important than you, the person with whom she was speaking.

Undoubtedly, all who knew her would agree, Elaine L. Magowan possessed an indomitable spirit and will, tenacity, and drive that was truly admirable.

Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in her children and grandchildren strong values that have served them well. Elaine left a lasting legacy of love and a true passion for family. She will be dearly missed and forever will be in our hearts.

Elaine was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Bill Magowan. She was also predeceased by her two brothers Ralph Champion and Bernard Champion. Elaine is survived by her sister Thelma Champion; her son Bradley and his wife Michele, Queensbury, NY, her daughter Amy (Martin) and her husband Michael, West Charlton, NY, her son Paul and his wife Annette, Thornton, NH, her daughter Beth (Schermerhorn) and her husband Rich, Queensbury, NY; Elaine's grandchildren: Justin, Corey, and Stacey (Brad), Emily and Lindsay (Amy), Caitlin and Connor (Paul), Megan and Laura (Beth); great-grandchild, Haven Rae (Megan); and her many nephews and nieces.

Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Queensbury United Methodist Church, Queensbury, NY. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Queensbury United Methodist Church, Queensbury.

Online condolences may be expressed through the funeral home at www.sbfuneralhome.com

Elaine will be laid to rest with her loving husband Bill of 58 years at the Saratoga National Cemetery in a private family ceremony.

"It's a blessing to be missed when you are gone because it means that you put love into the world".


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Queensbury United Methodist Church
Queensbury, NY
Scott & Barbieri Family Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our most sincere condolences to the entire Magowan Family. We treasure the memories of playing tennis with Elaine and Bill at the GF Tennis and Swim Club. We will forever remember Elaine's beautiful smile and her whole hearted laugh. Sending you love and prayers.
Al and Claire Leger
Friend
February 7, 2022
Elaine was such a special lady. She was always so positive, never judgmental and treated everyone warmly. I was in a few Bible studies with Elaine and she always had interesting things to say. I will miss her very much. My prayers are with the family.
Denise Boland
Friend
January 17, 2022
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. May wonderful memories be a blessing to hold on to and remember always.
Stacy Conway
Other
January 16, 2022
Elaine was one of the great ones , she would watch over all of us kids at Hickory was one of the hardest working Moms slope side, foot packing Elaine was there . Great mom, Great family !!! Now her grandson is my son Quins roommate and ski Buddy .
Greg,Sharon and Quin Taylor
Friend
January 15, 2022
I will always remember the great times we had at Hickory Hill , leading the pack for foot packing many times was Elaine ,she is a great lady , for sure !! Now my son Quin is a roommate and ski buddy with Elaine's grandson Connor awesome Mom awesome family.
Greg , Sharon & Quin Taylor
Friend
January 15, 2022
I remember running into your mom on line for the Gondola at Gore! What a lady. My heartfelt wishes to all of you.
Laura Lingel
January 15, 2022
What a great lady! Always a joy to chat with! She worked at finding the right house for our family many years ago giving us a hand painted picture of West Mt which still hangs in my house today. She certainly had a full life filled with everything she loved. I am so happy to have known you for so many years Elaine. You truly are an inspiration! RIP my friend and it warms my heart to know you are together again with Bill
Barbara Baggetta
Friend
January 15, 2022
What a beautiful testimony to your Mom...we cherished our friendship with both her and Bill...they made such a difference in our lives and brought us so much joy...they both will be greatly missed but not forgotten..."Grief is the price of love.." And we will grieve but will remember the love.
Bonnie & Gary See
Friend
January 15, 2022
What an incredible woman! You are all so blessed to have had such a great role model. I did feel special when I would receive my annual Christmas card. As I read one of her favorite passages 'God didn't promise days without pain, ...', it hit home with me so I will keep that as one of my daily passages and think of her going forward. xo
Nancy Dove
Friend
January 15, 2022
Brad: My deepest sympathy to you and your family!
Bud York
January 15, 2022
