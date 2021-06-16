Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eleanor A. Brancati
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jillson Funeral Home Inc
46 Williams St
Whitehall, NY

Eleanor A. Brancati

Feb. 17, 1934 - Jan. 25, 2021

WHITEHALL - Eleanor A. Brancati passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home in the loving care of her Hospice Nurse, Pat, sitting by her side.

Born February 17, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Fred S. Ablett and Juliette (Duchesne) Ablett.

Eleanor worked at the coat factory in Whitehall where she met her husband Dominick and then followed with a career at GE in Hudson Falls, until the birth of her first child. She then became a stay-at-home mother to enjoy her final and favorite job.

She loved cooking and baking, canning tomatoes from the garden, a nice cup of hot tea after every dinner, a good game of pinochle and taking long walks. She had an incredible laugh and humor that some would say only her grandchildren could adore!

She enjoyed life to the fullest with the biggest heart at best. She would do anything for anyone and had so much love to give.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband Dominick Dennis Brancati of Whitehall, one infant brother, Fred Ablett, sisters: Rose Marie Ablett, Patricia Gardner, Alice Rogers, Mable Jones and Eileen Gordon.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter Rose M. Clear and husband Pat of Glens Falls; sons: Dominick D. Brancati III and his wife Darcie of Queensbury, Anthony M. Brancati and his wife Anne of Kingsbury; grandchildren: Denise Boiani, Michael (Shay) Brancati, Geno (Abby) Brancati; as well as her great grandchildren: Dominick Savino Boiani, Leo Dominick Brancati and Sylvia Eileen Brancati; also her two beloved and beautiful sisters: Lillian (Donald) Parker, and Florence Wald; and several nieces and nephews that she loved and talked so much about.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall, NY, with Deacon Robert Wubbenhorst officiating.

Memorial Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice Angels Foundation, online or by mail in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Angels Cemetery
Whitehall, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Jillson Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jillson Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sorry for the loss of your loved one at this time. She´ll be looking down watching over you.
Art Bacon
June 19, 2021
So sorry to learn of your loved ones passing . Please know you are all in our hearts and prayers . Sincerely, Wendy and Art Bacon
Art and Wendy Bacon
Friend
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results