Eleanor Brownell

Aug. 7, 1931 - Nov. 18, 2020

GREENWICH - Eleanor Brownell, 89, a lifelong resident of Easton and Greenwich passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family while under hospice care.

She was born August 7, 1931 in Whitehall, NY to the late Herschel and Leona Polley.

Eleanor graduated from Greenwich Central School in 1949 and then worked in its Business Office for many years. She was a devoted Sister, Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma. She enjoyed cooking for her family; her special meatloaf, homemade ice cream and blonde brownies. All of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren have a hand-knitted, personalized Christmas stocking made by Grandma. She loved watching pro football and any basketball game on TV. Many of us learned to play Go Fish and Rummy at her kitchen table, or we helped her finish a jig saw-puzzle.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Loris Brownell, in 2016 and her nephew Rick Polley in 2004.

Survivors include her son, Leslie (Tomma) Brownell of Colchster, VT; four daughters: Lois (Thomas) Hammond of Queensbury, Louanne (Delbert) Kirk of Greenwich, Leitha (Don) Jepson of Greenwich and Linda (Alvin) Sanderson of Mustang, OK; brother Herschel (Peggy) Polley of Greenwich; eight grandchildren: Deanna Kirk, Karissa Johnson, Candace Conti-Lemery, Marcy Carbonell, Katina Rifenburg, Demy Brewster, Eric Sanderson and Nathan Sanderson; 11 Great Grandchildren; cousin Myrna Bland of CA; many nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions her funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Stump Church Cemetery.

Even though Mom loved flowers, we ask that any donations be made to the Easton Greenwich Rescue Squad, PO Box 84, Greenwich, NY or the Northeast Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY 12206, (healthykidneys.org).

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Flynn Bros. Inc., 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.