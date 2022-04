Elihu R. "Jiggs" Geraghty, Jr.

LATHAM - Jiggs Geraghty, who passed away at the age of 80 on October 25, 2020, will be remembered at a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Warrensburg, NY. The event will be held at 5 Greene Terrace from 12-3 p.m. All family and friends are welcome.