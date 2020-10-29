Elihu R. "Jiggs" Geraghty, Jr.

May 25, 1940 - Oct. 25, 2020

LATHAM - Elihu R. "Jiggs" Geraghty, Jr., 80, of Latham, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home.

Jiggs was born on May 25, 1940 in Chestertown to Elihu R. Geraghty, Sr. and Thelma (Burto) Geraghty.

He is survived by his children: Stephanie Geraghty Day of Ashburn, VA and Patrick Geraghty of Gaithersburg, MD; son-in-law Richard Day, daughter-in-law Laura Geraghty; and six grandchildren: Emma, Kate, Julia, Kaitlyn, Kylie, and Aiden; as well as his brothers: Ennis Geraghty (Sue) of Columbus, MT, Kevin Geraghty (Kathy), Jonathan Geraghty (Betty) and Sean Geraghty (Shirley) all of Warrensburg, NY.

Jiggs grew up in Warrensburg and attended Warrensburg High School. He went on to obtain a bachelor's degree from Colgate University in 1963. Jiggs worked in the insurance business for decades in the Capital Region area including as part owner of Robson Geraghty, Inc., located in Hoosick Falls, NY, before retiring. He was an active member of the Hoosick Falls community, serving on the Hoosick Falls Central School Board of Education as well as with other local organizations.

In retirement, he spent much of his time enjoying his love of gardening, cheering for the Patriots, the Red Sox and the Duke Blue Devils, and generally airing his grievances about the Democratic Party.

Due to current circumstances, services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Adirondack Council at adirondackcouncil.org.

