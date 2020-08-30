Elizabeth Anne 'Betty' (O'Brien) Kenyon

Jan. 4, 1933 - Aug. 26, 2020

GREENWICH - Elizabeth Anne "Betty" (O'Brien) Kenyon, 87, passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at her home in Greenwich. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island, on Jan. 4, 1933 to the late James J. and Rachael (Howe) O'Brien. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, James "Bucky" O'Brien and her sisters, Marion Mika and Claire O'Brien.

Known to family and friends as "Saint Liz", Betty was the wife of football coach Harold "Bud" Kenyon, for 68 years. In addition to her husband, she leaves behind her children: Deb (Gary) Lauver of Cambridge, Mike (Lori) Kenyon of Tacoma, Washington, Kevin (Terese) Kenyon of Duanesburg, Keith (Judy) Kenyon of Hyannis, Massachusetts, and Chris (Mitzi) Kenyon of Elkridge, Maryland. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Betty was educated at Springfield Technical High School in Springfield, Massachusetts. She was employed by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) in Springfield for several years before she and Bud were married in September of 1952. After raising her family of five she was employed by Albany corporate attorney Gerald Weinberg. During the 1980s she and Bud moved to Cossayuna Lake, where they resided for 28 years. Betty was "uniquely strong and sweet" and will be sorely missed by a vast and loving network of family and friends.

Friends of the family are welcome to pay their respects from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at the Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834. Immediately following the visitation, Betty will be interred at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 30 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, and masks and social distancing will be required.

Betty loved her garden and flowers, however, in lieu of flowers, Betty's family would greatly appreciate any donations be made in her name to the amazing folks who recently took great care of her via the Fort Hudson Health System Foundation in Fort Edward, (www.forthudson.com).

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.